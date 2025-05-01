What type of amine reacts with ketones to form enamines? Secondary amines react with ketones to form enamines.

What are the two main components of an enamine structure? An enamine has an amine group and an alkene group.

Which carbon in an enamine is nucleophilic and capable of nucleophilic attack? The alpha carbon in an enamine is nucleophilic and can perform nucleophilic attacks.

What is the result of an enamine reacting with an alkyl halide? The reaction forms an iminium (enaminium) salt and alkylates the alpha carbon.

What happens to the nitrogen atom in the enaminium salt after alkylation? The nitrogen atom gains a positive charge in the enaminium salt.

How can an enaminium salt be converted back to a ketone? An enaminium salt can be hydrolyzed to a ketone using dilute acid in an acid workup.