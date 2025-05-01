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Enamine Alkylation and Acylation quiz

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  • What type of amine reacts with ketones to form enamines?
    Secondary amines react with ketones to form enamines.
  • What are the two main components of an enamine structure?
    An enamine has an amine group and an alkene group.
  • Which carbon in an enamine is nucleophilic and capable of nucleophilic attack?
    The alpha carbon in an enamine is nucleophilic and can perform nucleophilic attacks.
  • What is the result of an enamine reacting with an alkyl halide?
    The reaction forms an iminium (enaminium) salt and alkylates the alpha carbon.
  • What happens to the nitrogen atom in the enaminium salt after alkylation?
    The nitrogen atom gains a positive charge in the enaminium salt.
  • How can an enaminium salt be converted back to a ketone?
    An enaminium salt can be hydrolyzed to a ketone using dilute acid in an acid workup.
  • What is the process called when an enamine is converted back to a ketone?
    This process is called enamine hydrolysis.
  • What is the significance of the alpha carbon in enamine alkylation?
    The alpha carbon is the site of nucleophilic attack, allowing for alkylation or acylation.
  • What functional group is formed when a secondary amine reacts with a ketone?
    An enamine functional group is formed.
  • What is the role of acid in the enamine alkylation/acylation reaction sequence?
    Acid is used in the workup step to hydrolyze the iminium salt back to a ketone.
  • What is the reverse reaction of forming an imine from a ketone called?
    The reverse reaction is called imine hydrolysis.
  • Why are enamines important in organic synthesis?
    Enamines are important because they allow for nucleophilic substitution at the alpha carbon.
  • What happens to the double bond in the enamine during alkylation?
    The double bond shifts as the nitrogen's lone pair forms a new double bond, enabling nucleophilic attack.
  • What type of electrophile is commonly used in enamine alkylation?
    Alkyl halides are commonly used as electrophiles in enamine alkylation.
  • After enamine alkylation and acid workup, what is the final product?
    The final product is an alpha-substituted ketone.