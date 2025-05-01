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What type of amine reacts with ketones to form enamines? Secondary amines react with ketones to form enamines. What are the two main components of an enamine structure? An enamine has an amine group and an alkene group. Which carbon in an enamine is nucleophilic and capable of nucleophilic attack? The alpha carbon in an enamine is nucleophilic and can perform nucleophilic attacks. What is the result of an enamine reacting with an alkyl halide? The reaction forms an iminium (enaminium) salt and alkylates the alpha carbon. What happens to the nitrogen atom in the enaminium salt after alkylation? The nitrogen atom gains a positive charge in the enaminium salt. How can an enaminium salt be converted back to a ketone? An enaminium salt can be hydrolyzed to a ketone using dilute acid in an acid workup. What is the process called when an enamine is converted back to a ketone? This process is called enamine hydrolysis. What is the significance of the alpha carbon in enamine alkylation? The alpha carbon is the site of nucleophilic attack, allowing for alkylation or acylation. What functional group is formed when a secondary amine reacts with a ketone? An enamine functional group is formed. What is the role of acid in the enamine alkylation/acylation reaction sequence? Acid is used in the workup step to hydrolyze the iminium salt back to a ketone. What is the reverse reaction of forming an imine from a ketone called? The reverse reaction is called imine hydrolysis. Why are enamines important in organic synthesis? Enamines are important because they allow for nucleophilic substitution at the alpha carbon. What happens to the double bond in the enamine during alkylation? The double bond shifts as the nitrogen's lone pair forms a new double bond, enabling nucleophilic attack. What type of electrophile is commonly used in enamine alkylation? Alkyl halides are commonly used as electrophiles in enamine alkylation. After enamine alkylation and acid workup, what is the final product? The final product is an alpha-substituted ketone.
Enamine Alkylation and Acylation quiz
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Enamine Alkylation and Acylation
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