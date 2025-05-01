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Optical Activity Phenomenon where a substance rotates plane-polarized light, with the direction and degree depending on molecular composition. Enantiomer One of a pair of molecules that are non-superimposable mirror images, each causing opposite optical rotations. Specific Rotation Measured degree of rotation for a pure sample of a single enantiomer under standard conditions. Racemic Mixture Equal parts of two enantiomers, resulting in zero net optical rotation due to complete cancellation. Scalemic Mixture Unequal mixture of enantiomers, leading to partial optical activity since cancellation is incomplete. Observed Rotation Actual measured rotation of plane-polarized light by a sample, reflecting both composition and concentration. Polarimeter Instrument used to measure the angle by which a substance rotates plane-polarized light. Alpha Symbol Notation representing observed optical rotation, with or without brackets indicating specific or observed values. Enantiomeric Excess Numerical difference in percentage between two enantiomers, indicating the proportion responsible for optical activity. Mirror Image Spatial arrangement of atoms that is a non-superimposable reflection, characteristic of enantiomers. Configuration Three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule, determining its optical properties. Sample Tube Container in a polarimeter holding the solution whose optical activity is being measured. Cancellation Effect where equal and opposite optical rotations from enantiomers result in zero net rotation.
Enantiomeric Excess definitions
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