Optical Activity Phenomenon where a substance rotates plane-polarized light, with the direction and degree depending on molecular composition.

Enantiomer One of a pair of molecules that are non-superimposable mirror images, each causing opposite optical rotations.

Specific Rotation Measured degree of rotation for a pure sample of a single enantiomer under standard conditions.

Racemic Mixture Equal parts of two enantiomers, resulting in zero net optical rotation due to complete cancellation.

Scalemic Mixture Unequal mixture of enantiomers, leading to partial optical activity since cancellation is incomplete.

Observed Rotation Actual measured rotation of plane-polarized light by a sample, reflecting both composition and concentration.