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What is the specific rotation of a pure enantiomer sample? The specific rotation is the observed rotation when 100% of one enantiomer is present in the sample. What happens to the observed rotation if you have 100% of the R enantiomer and its specific rotation is +10 degrees? The observed rotation would be +10 degrees. What is the observed rotation if you have 100% of the S enantiomer and its specific rotation is +10 degrees? The observed rotation would be -10 degrees, the same magnitude but opposite sign. What do you call a mixture with a 1:1 ratio of enantiomers? A 1:1 mixture of enantiomers is called racemic. What is the observed optical rotation of a racemic mixture? The observed rotation is zero because the rotations of the two enantiomers cancel each other out. What is a scalemic mixture? A scalemic mixture is a non-1:1 mixture of enantiomers, meaning the proportions are not equal. How do you calculate enantiomeric excess (ee)? Enantiomeric excess is calculated by subtracting the percentage of the minor enantiomer from the percentage of the major enantiomer. What does enantiomeric excess represent in a mixture? It represents the percentage of the mixture that is optically active and not canceled out by the other enantiomer. How do you calculate the observed rotation of a mixture using enantiomeric excess? Multiply the specific rotation of the pure enantiomer by the enantiomeric excess (expressed as a decimal). If a mixture contains 70% R and 30% S enantiomer, what is the enantiomeric excess? The enantiomeric excess is 40% (70% - 30%). If the specific rotation of the S enantiomer is +20, what is the observed rotation for a 100% S sample? The observed rotation would be +20. If you have 50% S and 50% R enantiomers, what is the enantiomeric excess? The enantiomeric excess is 0%. Why does a racemic mixture have no optical activity? Because the optical rotations of the two enantiomers are equal in magnitude but opposite in direction, so they cancel out. What is the formula for observed rotation in terms of specific rotation and enantiomeric excess? Observed rotation = specific rotation × enantiomeric excess (as a decimal). Why is enantiomeric excess important in organic chemistry? It helps determine the net optical activity of a mixture and indicates the proportion of one enantiomer over the other.
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