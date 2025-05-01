What is the specific rotation of a pure enantiomer sample? The specific rotation is the observed rotation when 100% of one enantiomer is present in the sample.

What happens to the observed rotation if you have 100% of the R enantiomer and its specific rotation is +10 degrees? The observed rotation would be +10 degrees.

What is the observed rotation if you have 100% of the S enantiomer and its specific rotation is +10 degrees? The observed rotation would be -10 degrees, the same magnitude but opposite sign.

What do you call a mixture with a 1:1 ratio of enantiomers? A 1:1 mixture of enantiomers is called racemic.

What is the observed optical rotation of a racemic mixture? The observed rotation is zero because the rotations of the two enantiomers cancel each other out.

What is a scalemic mixture? A scalemic mixture is a non-1:1 mixture of enantiomers, meaning the proportions are not equal.