Some more facts about optical activity:
How to calculate enantiomeric excess.
Calculating Enantiomeric Excess and Observed Rotation
Calculate the observed rotation when given the following ratio of enantiomers in solution.
We can also use these equations to calculate specific and observed rotation when other variables are given to us. Just plug the numbers in! Let's try a few.
When 0.200 g of lactose is dissolved in 10.0 ml of water and placed in a sample cell 10.0 cm in length, the observed rotation is +2°. Calculate the specific rotation of lactose.
Calculate the observed rotation of a chiral mixture that contains 65% (S)-stereoisomer where the [α] of pure (S)-stereoisomer = -118.
An optically pure (R)-stereoisomer of a molecule has a specific rotation of – 20°. What specific rotation would be observed for a mixture of the (R) and (S) stereoisomer where there is an enantiomeric excess equal to (S) 60%.