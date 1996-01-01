Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

5. Chirality

Enantiomeric Excess

Next Topic

Some more facts about optical activity:

  • Specific rotation [α] is the rotation that 100% pure enantiomers produce.
  • Opposite enantiomer = opposite rotation.
  • Racemic:A perfect 1:1 ratio of enantiomers
  • Scalemic:A non-1:1 ratio of enantiomers
1

concept

How to calculate enantiomeric excess.

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
2

example

Calculating Enantiomeric Excess and Observed Rotation

clock
50s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Calculate the observed rotation when given the following ratio of enantiomers in solution. 

Content
3

example

Calculating Enantiomeric Excess and Observed Rotation

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

We can also use these equations to calculate specific and observed rotation when other variables are given to us. Just plug the numbers in! Let's try a few. 

4
Problem

When 0.200 g of lactose is dissolved in 10.0 ml of water and placed in a sample cell 10.0 cm in length, the observed rotation is +2°. Calculate the specific rotation of lactose.

Was this helpful ?
0
5
Problem

Calculate the observed rotation of a chiral mixture that contains 65% (S)-stereoisomer where the [α] of pure (S)-stereoisomer = -118.

Was this helpful ?
0
6
Problem

An optically pure (R)-stereoisomer of a molecule has a specific rotation of – 20°. What specific rotation would be observed for a mixture of the (R) and (S) stereoisomer where there is an enantiomeric excess equal to (S) 60%.

Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.