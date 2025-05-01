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Energy Diagram definitions

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  • Free Energy Diagram
    A graphical summary showing energy changes during a reaction, highlighting both spontaneity and reaction rate.
  • Thermodynamics
    The study of energy changes and favorability in chemical reactions, often linked to spontaneity.
  • Kinetics
    The aspect of reactions focused on how quickly a process occurs, independent of its favorability.
  • Molecular Orbital Diagram
    A visual tool displaying energy levels of atomic and molecular orbitals before and after bonding.
  • Activation Energy
    The energy gap between reactants and the highest energy point, determining the minimum input for a reaction to proceed.
  • Reaction Coordinate
    The X-axis on an energy diagram, representing the progression from reactants to products.
  • Gibbs Free Energy
    A thermodynamic quantity combining enthalpy and entropy to predict reaction spontaneity.
  • Enthalpy
    A measure of heat content in a system, influencing the energy change during reactions.
  • Entropy
    A measure of disorder or randomness, affecting the spontaneity of chemical processes.
  • Spontaneity
    A property indicating whether a reaction proceeds on its own under given conditions.
  • Bond Formation
    A process where atoms share electrons, resulting in a lower energy state and increased stability.
  • Energy Level
    A specific value representing the potential or stored energy of atoms or molecules in a system.
  • Octet
    A stable electron configuration achieved when atoms have eight electrons in their valence shell.
  • 1s Orbital
    The lowest energy atomic orbital, occupied by hydrogen's single electron before bonding.
  • Angstrom
    A unit of length (10^-10 meters) used to describe atomic-scale distances, such as optimal bond lengths.