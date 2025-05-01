Back
Free Energy Diagram A graphical summary showing energy changes during a reaction, highlighting both spontaneity and reaction rate. Thermodynamics The study of energy changes and favorability in chemical reactions, often linked to spontaneity. Kinetics The aspect of reactions focused on how quickly a process occurs, independent of its favorability. Molecular Orbital Diagram A visual tool displaying energy levels of atomic and molecular orbitals before and after bonding. Activation Energy The energy gap between reactants and the highest energy point, determining the minimum input for a reaction to proceed. Reaction Coordinate The X-axis on an energy diagram, representing the progression from reactants to products. Gibbs Free Energy A thermodynamic quantity combining enthalpy and entropy to predict reaction spontaneity. Enthalpy A measure of heat content in a system, influencing the energy change during reactions. Entropy A measure of disorder or randomness, affecting the spontaneity of chemical processes. Spontaneity A property indicating whether a reaction proceeds on its own under given conditions. Bond Formation A process where atoms share electrons, resulting in a lower energy state and increased stability. Energy Level A specific value representing the potential or stored energy of atoms or molecules in a system. Octet A stable electron configuration achieved when atoms have eight electrons in their valence shell. 1s Orbital The lowest energy atomic orbital, occupied by hydrogen's single electron before bonding. Angstrom A unit of length (10^-10 meters) used to describe atomic-scale distances, such as optimal bond lengths.
Energy Diagram definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15