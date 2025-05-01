Free Energy Diagram A graphical summary showing energy changes during a reaction, highlighting both spontaneity and reaction rate.

Thermodynamics The study of energy changes and favorability in chemical reactions, often linked to spontaneity.

Kinetics The aspect of reactions focused on how quickly a process occurs, independent of its favorability.

Molecular Orbital Diagram A visual tool displaying energy levels of atomic and molecular orbitals before and after bonding.

Activation Energy The energy gap between reactants and the highest energy point, determining the minimum input for a reaction to proceed.

Reaction Coordinate The X-axis on an energy diagram, representing the progression from reactants to products.