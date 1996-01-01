Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
You might have heard of the terms thermodynamics and kinetics before, but in chemistry they mean something very specific. Free energy diagrams are going to give us a snapshot of what these terms mean.
Introduction to free energy diagrams.
Atoms save energy by forming bonds. Free energy diagrams show overall changes in potential energy during reactions.
Free energy diagrams give us information on the spontaneity and rate of reactions:
Favorability and rate of Free Energy Diagrams
