What does a free energy diagram summarize in a chemical reaction? It summarizes the thermodynamics (spontaneity) and kinetics (rate) of a reaction.

What do atoms achieve by forming chemical bonds? Atoms save energy by sharing electrons, lowering their energy state.

What does the X-axis of a free energy diagram represent? The X-axis represents the reaction coordinate, showing the progression of the reaction.

What does the Y-axis of a free energy diagram typically represent? The Y-axis represents heat (enthalpy) or spontaneity (Delta G).

What is the optimal distance between hydrogen atoms for maximum energy saving? The optimal distance is 1.33 Angstroms, where the energy is minimized.

What is Gibbs free energy equation used to describe? It describes thermodynamics and spontaneity: Delta G = Delta H - T*Delta S.