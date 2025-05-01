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Energy Diagram quiz

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  • What does a free energy diagram summarize in a chemical reaction?
    It summarizes the thermodynamics (spontaneity) and kinetics (rate) of a reaction.
  • What do atoms achieve by forming chemical bonds?
    Atoms save energy by sharing electrons, lowering their energy state.
  • What does the X-axis of a free energy diagram represent?
    The X-axis represents the reaction coordinate, showing the progression of the reaction.
  • What does the Y-axis of a free energy diagram typically represent?
    The Y-axis represents heat (enthalpy) or spontaneity (Delta G).
  • What is the optimal distance between hydrogen atoms for maximum energy saving?
    The optimal distance is 1.33 Angstroms, where the energy is minimized.
  • What is Gibbs free energy equation used to describe?
    It describes thermodynamics and spontaneity: Delta G = Delta H - T*Delta S.
  • What does a negative Delta G indicate about a reaction?
    A negative Delta G means the reaction is spontaneous and thermodynamically favorable.
  • What does the activation energy represent in a free energy diagram?
    Activation energy is the energy difference between the starting point and the highest point in the diagram.
  • How is the rate of a reaction related to activation energy?
    The rate depends on the activation energy; higher activation energy means a slower reaction.
  • Can a reaction be spontaneous but still occur slowly?
    Yes, some spontaneous reactions have high activation energies and occur very slowly.
  • What information can you qualitatively determine from a free energy diagram?
    You can determine if a reaction is spontaneous and whether it happens quickly or slowly.
  • What happens to the energy level of atoms after they form a bond?
    Their energy level decreases, indicating energy is saved by bonding.
  • What is the significance of the highest point on a free energy diagram?
    It represents the transition state and the activation energy required for the reaction.
  • What does the difference in energy between the beginning and end of a reaction represent?
    It represents the change in Gibbs free energy (Delta G) and indicates spontaneity.
  • Why is it important to analyze free energy diagrams qualitatively at this stage?
    It helps understand spontaneity and reaction rate without needing to perform calculations.