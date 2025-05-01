Oxidation Reaction Process where substrates lose electrons, often forming electron carriers like NADH or FADH2, crucial for cellular energy generation.

Cleavage Reaction Breaking of chemical bonds, such as phosphate bonds in ATP, to release stored energy for cellular processes.

Electron Carrier Molecule that temporarily holds electrons during metabolic reactions, facilitating energy transfer in cells.

NADH Reduced form of NAD+ that stores high-energy electrons, later used to drive ATP synthesis in metabolism.

FADH2 Reduced form of FAD, generated during oxidation steps, that donates electrons to the electron transport chain.

Malate Intermediate in the citric acid cycle, oxidized to oxaloacetate, contributing to electron carrier formation.