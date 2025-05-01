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Oxidation Reaction Process where substrates lose electrons, often forming electron carriers like NADH or FADH2, crucial for cellular energy generation. Cleavage Reaction Breaking of chemical bonds, such as phosphate bonds in ATP, to release stored energy for cellular processes. Electron Carrier Molecule that temporarily holds electrons during metabolic reactions, facilitating energy transfer in cells. NADH Reduced form of NAD+ that stores high-energy electrons, later used to drive ATP synthesis in metabolism. FADH2 Reduced form of FAD, generated during oxidation steps, that donates electrons to the electron transport chain. Malate Intermediate in the citric acid cycle, oxidized to oxaloacetate, contributing to electron carrier formation. Oxaloacetate Four-carbon molecule formed from malate, essential for continuing the citric acid cycle and energy production. Succinate Citric acid cycle intermediate, oxidized to fumarate, facilitating FADH2 production. Fumarate Product of succinate oxidation, featuring a new pi bond, and a step in cellular energy metabolism. Dehydrogenase Enzyme class that catalyzes oxidation reactions by transferring hydrogen atoms to electron carriers. Hydrolysis Chemical process involving water to break bonds, such as in ATP, releasing energy for cellular use. Phosphate Bond High-energy linkage in molecules like ATP, whose cleavage releases energy necessary for cellular functions. ATP Primary energy currency of the cell, releasing energy upon hydrolysis of its phosphate bonds. Citric Acid Cycle Central metabolic pathway where substrates are oxidized, generating electron carriers for energy production.
Energy Production in Biochemical Pathways definitions
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