Bond Dissociation Energy Experimental value indicating the strength needed to break a specific chemical bond, typically measured in kilojoules per mole.

Enthalpy Thermodynamic quantity representing heat change in a reaction, used to determine if a process is exothermic or endothermic.

Exothermic Reaction Process resulting in a negative energy value, signifying energy release due to bond formation.

Endothermic Reaction Process resulting in a positive energy value, signifying energy absorption due to bond breaking.

Hydrogen Bond Type of bond involving hydrogen, noted for its relatively high bond dissociation energy compared to larger atoms.

Methyl Group Alkyl group derived from methane, often referenced in bond dissociation energy charts for organic reactions.