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Enthalpy definitions

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  • Bond Dissociation Energy
    Experimental value indicating the strength needed to break a specific chemical bond, typically measured in kilojoules per mole.
  • Enthalpy
    Thermodynamic quantity representing heat change in a reaction, used to determine if a process is exothermic or endothermic.
  • Exothermic Reaction
    Process resulting in a negative energy value, signifying energy release due to bond formation.
  • Endothermic Reaction
    Process resulting in a positive energy value, signifying energy absorption due to bond breaking.
  • Hydrogen Bond
    Type of bond involving hydrogen, noted for its relatively high bond dissociation energy compared to larger atoms.
  • Methyl Group
    Alkyl group derived from methane, often referenced in bond dissociation energy charts for organic reactions.
  • Delta H
    Symbol representing the change in enthalpy during a chemical reaction, indicating heat absorbed or released.
  • Delta S
    Symbol representing the change in entropy, a factor in determining reaction spontaneity alongside enthalpy.
  • Spontaneity
    Characteristic of a reaction determined by enthalpy, entropy, and temperature, not solely by heat change.
  • Bond Strength
    Measure of how much energy is required to break a bond; generally decreases as atomic size increases.
  • Kilojoule per Mole
    Unit used to express bond dissociation energies, quantifying energy per amount of substance.
  • Bond Formation
    Process that releases energy, contributing to a negative enthalpy value in a reaction.
  • Bond Breaking
    Process that requires energy input, contributing to a positive enthalpy value in a reaction.
  • Elemental Bond
    Bond formed between two identical atoms, with strength influenced by atomic size and distance.
  • Thermal Nature
    Classification of a reaction as exothermic or endothermic based on the overall enthalpy change.