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Bond Dissociation Energy Experimental value indicating the strength needed to break a specific chemical bond, typically measured in kilojoules per mole. Enthalpy Thermodynamic quantity representing heat change in a reaction, used to determine if a process is exothermic or endothermic. Exothermic Reaction Process resulting in a negative energy value, signifying energy release due to bond formation. Endothermic Reaction Process resulting in a positive energy value, signifying energy absorption due to bond breaking. Hydrogen Bond Type of bond involving hydrogen, noted for its relatively high bond dissociation energy compared to larger atoms. Methyl Group Alkyl group derived from methane, often referenced in bond dissociation energy charts for organic reactions. Delta H Symbol representing the change in enthalpy during a chemical reaction, indicating heat absorbed or released. Delta S Symbol representing the change in entropy, a factor in determining reaction spontaneity alongside enthalpy. Spontaneity Characteristic of a reaction determined by enthalpy, entropy, and temperature, not solely by heat change. Bond Strength Measure of how much energy is required to break a bond; generally decreases as atomic size increases. Kilojoule per Mole Unit used to express bond dissociation energies, quantifying energy per amount of substance. Bond Formation Process that releases energy, contributing to a negative enthalpy value in a reaction. Bond Breaking Process that requires energy input, contributing to a positive enthalpy value in a reaction. Elemental Bond Bond formed between two identical atoms, with strength influenced by atomic size and distance. Thermal Nature Classification of a reaction as exothermic or endothermic based on the overall enthalpy change.
Enthalpy definitions
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