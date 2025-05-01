What do bond dissociation energies describe in a chemical reaction? They describe the strength of chemical bonds and are used to determine if a reaction is exothermic or endothermic.

What does a negative enthalpy value indicate about a reaction? A negative enthalpy value indicates the reaction is exothermic, meaning bonds are being formed and energy is released.

What does a positive enthalpy value indicate about a reaction? A positive enthalpy value indicates the reaction is endothermic, meaning bonds are being broken and energy is absorbed.

How are bond dissociation energies typically determined for use in organic chemistry? They are experimental values provided in reference charts, not calculated mathematically in this course.

What general trend is observed in bond strength as atom size increases? As atom size increases, the bond strength generally decreases because the atoms are farther apart.

Why is the bond between two iodine atoms weaker than the bond between two hydrogen atoms? Because iodine atoms are much larger and farther apart, resulting in a weaker bond compared to the smaller, closer hydrogen atoms.