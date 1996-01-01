Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Bond dissociation energies describe the strength of chemical bonds. They can be determined experimentally. With that said, we’ll need some basic math for this section to determine the Enthalpy (∆H˚) for reactions.
How to calculate enthalpy using bond dissociation energies.
Enthalpy (ΔH°) is the sum of bond dissociation energies for the reaction.
Calculating Enthalpies
I hope that made sense! Let's try another similar problem with I, instead of Br and see how that changes things.
Predict the sign and magnitude of ∆Ho in kj/mol for the following reaction. Identify the reaction as either exothermic or endothermic.