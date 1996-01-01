Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics

Enthalpy

Next Topic

Bond dissociation energies describe the strength of chemical bonds. They can be determined experimentally. With that said, we’ll need some basic math for this section to determine the Enthalpy (∆H˚) for reactions. 

1

concept

How to calculate enthalpy using bond dissociation energies.

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Enthalpy (ΔH°) is the sum of bond dissociation energies for the reaction.

  • Negative values (-) indicate the making of new bonds = Exothermic
  • Positive values (+) indicate the breaking of new bonds = Endothermic
Content
2

example

Calculating Enthalpies

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

I hope that made sense! Let's try another similar problem with I, instead of Br and see how that changes things. 

3
Problem

Predict the sign and magnitude of ∆Ho in kj/mol for the following reaction. Identify the reaction as either exothermic or endothermic.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.