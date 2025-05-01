Epoxide A three-membered cyclic ether with two carbon atoms and one oxygen atom forming a strained ring.

Peroxy Acid A compound similar to a carboxylic acid but with an extra oxygen atom, commonly used to introduce oxygen into alkenes.

MCPBA A widely used peroxy acid reagent for converting alkenes into epoxides in organic synthesis.

MMPP A peroxy acid reagent, less common than MCPBA, also effective for epoxidation of alkenes.

Carboxylic Acid An organic acid with a carbonyl and hydroxyl group bonded to the same carbon, precursor to peroxy acids.

Transition State A high-energy, fleeting arrangement of atoms with partial bonds during the conversion of reactants to products.