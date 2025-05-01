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Epoxidation definitions

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  • Epoxide
    A three-membered cyclic ether with two carbon atoms and one oxygen atom forming a strained ring.
  • Peroxy Acid
    A compound similar to a carboxylic acid but with an extra oxygen atom, commonly used to introduce oxygen into alkenes.
  • MCPBA
    A widely used peroxy acid reagent for converting alkenes into epoxides in organic synthesis.
  • MMPP
    A peroxy acid reagent, less common than MCPBA, also effective for epoxidation of alkenes.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    An organic acid with a carbonyl and hydroxyl group bonded to the same carbon, precursor to peroxy acids.
  • Transition State
    A high-energy, fleeting arrangement of atoms with partial bonds during the conversion of reactants to products.
  • Halohydrin
    A molecule containing both a halogen and a hydroxyl group on adjacent carbons, formed from alkene addition.
  • SN2 Reaction
    A one-step nucleophilic substitution mechanism involving a backside attack and simultaneous bond formation and breaking.
  • Nucleophile
    An electron-rich species that donates a pair of electrons to form a new chemical bond.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution or elimination reaction.
  • Diatomic Halogen
    A molecule consisting of two identical halogen atoms, such as Br2 or Cl2, used in addition reactions.
  • Base
    A substance that removes a proton from another molecule, often generating a nucleophile in organic reactions.
  • Alcohol
    A functional group featuring a hydroxyl group attached to a saturated carbon atom, often a precursor in halohydrin formation.
  • Partial Bond
    A bond that is not fully formed or broken, typically present in the transition state of a reaction.
  • Backside Attack
    A feature of SN2 reactions where the nucleophile approaches the substrate from the side opposite the leaving group.