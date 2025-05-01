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Epoxide A three-membered cyclic ether with two carbon atoms and one oxygen atom forming a strained ring. Peroxy Acid A compound similar to a carboxylic acid but with an extra oxygen atom, commonly used to introduce oxygen into alkenes. MCPBA A widely used peroxy acid reagent for converting alkenes into epoxides in organic synthesis. MMPP A peroxy acid reagent, less common than MCPBA, also effective for epoxidation of alkenes. Carboxylic Acid An organic acid with a carbonyl and hydroxyl group bonded to the same carbon, precursor to peroxy acids. Transition State A high-energy, fleeting arrangement of atoms with partial bonds during the conversion of reactants to products. Halohydrin A molecule containing both a halogen and a hydroxyl group on adjacent carbons, formed from alkene addition. SN2 Reaction A one-step nucleophilic substitution mechanism involving a backside attack and simultaneous bond formation and breaking. Nucleophile An electron-rich species that donates a pair of electrons to form a new chemical bond. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution or elimination reaction. Diatomic Halogen A molecule consisting of two identical halogen atoms, such as Br2 or Cl2, used in addition reactions. Base A substance that removes a proton from another molecule, often generating a nucleophile in organic reactions. Alcohol A functional group featuring a hydroxyl group attached to a saturated carbon atom, often a precursor in halohydrin formation. Partial Bond A bond that is not fully formed or broken, typically present in the transition state of a reaction. Backside Attack A feature of SN2 reactions where the nucleophile approaches the substrate from the side opposite the leaving group.
Epoxidation definitions
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Epoxidation
10. Addition Reactions
6 problems
Topic
Laura
Epoxide Reactions
10. Addition Reactions
6 problems
Topic
Laura
10. Addition Reactions - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Johnny
10. Addition Reactions - Part 2 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
10. Addition Reactions - Part 3 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
10. Addition Reactions - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny