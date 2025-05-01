What is the functional group formed by epoxidation called? The functional group formed is an epoxide, which is a cyclic three-membered ether.

What is the general formula for a peroxy acid used in epoxidation? The general formula is RCO3H, similar to a carboxylic acid but with an extra oxygen.

Name two common peroxy acids used in epoxidation reactions. MCPBA and MMPP are two common peroxy acids used.

What does the double bond attack in the mechanism of epoxidation? The double bond attacks the terminal oxygen of the peroxy acid.

What are the products of the epoxidation reaction with a peroxy acid? The products are an epoxide and a carboxylic acid.

How many arrows are involved in the detailed mechanism of epoxidation? There are five arrows in total, representing electron shifts and bond formations.