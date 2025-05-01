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What is the functional group formed by epoxidation called? The functional group formed is an epoxide, which is a cyclic three-membered ether. What is the general formula for a peroxy acid used in epoxidation? The general formula is RCO3H, similar to a carboxylic acid but with an extra oxygen. Name two common peroxy acids used in epoxidation reactions. MCPBA and MMPP are two common peroxy acids used. What does the double bond attack in the mechanism of epoxidation? The double bond attacks the terminal oxygen of the peroxy acid. What are the products of the epoxidation reaction with a peroxy acid? The products are an epoxide and a carboxylic acid. How many arrows are involved in the detailed mechanism of epoxidation? There are five arrows in total, representing electron shifts and bond formations. What is unique about the transition state in the epoxidation mechanism? The transition state features partial bonds at every site where bonds are being made or broken. Is it common for professors to require drawing the epoxidation transition state? No, most professors do not require it, but some may. What is the alternative method to synthesize epoxides besides peroxy acids? Epoxides can also be synthesized from halohydrins via an intramolecular SN2 reaction. How is a halohydrin formed from a double bond? A halohydrin is formed by exposing a double bond to diatomic halogen and water. What role does a base play in the halohydrin method for epoxide synthesis? The base deprotonates the alcohol, creating a nucleophile for the intramolecular SN2 reaction. What happens during the intramolecular SN2 reaction in the halohydrin method? The nucleophilic oxygen attacks the carbon with the leaving group, forming the epoxide ring. What is the stereochemistry of halohydrin formation from a double bond? The stereochemistry is anti, meaning the substituents are added to opposite sides. What is the leaving group in the halohydrin method for epoxide formation? The leaving group is the halogen (X), which is expelled as X⁻. Why is it important to know both epoxidation methods for exams? Both methods are commonly taught and tested, so students should be familiar with each.
Epoxidation quiz
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