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Epoxide A highly strained, three-membered cyclic ether with significant ring tension, making it much more reactive than typical ethers. Ether A functional group featuring an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, generally unreactive under standard conditions. Ring Strain The increased potential energy in a small cyclic molecule due to bond angle distortion and torsional strain, driving reactivity. Acid Catalysis A process where an acid donates a proton to activate a molecule, making it more susceptible to nucleophilic attack. Base Catalysis A process where a base directly attacks a substrate, often favoring less hindered positions without prior protonation. Protonation The addition of a hydrogen ion to an atom, increasing its positive character and altering its reactivity. Nucleophile A species with electron-rich sites that seeks out and forms bonds with electron-deficient atoms or centers. Substitution Pattern The classification of carbon atoms in a molecule based on the number of attached alkyl groups, influencing reaction outcomes. Vicinal Diol A compound featuring two hydroxyl groups attached to adjacent carbon atoms, often formed via epoxide ring opening. Anti Addition A stereochemical outcome where substituents add to opposite faces of a ring or double bond, resulting in trans products. Dihydroxylation A transformation introducing two hydroxyl groups onto a molecule, typically on neighboring carbons. Carbocation Character A partial positive charge developed on a carbon atom during a reaction, influencing nucleophilic attack sites. Product Distribution The arrangement of functional groups in the final molecules, determined by the mechanism and reaction conditions. Syn Addition A process where two substituents add to the same face of a molecule, yielding cis products, contrasted with anti addition. Three-Membered Ring A cyclic structure with three atoms, notable for its high angle strain and tendency to undergo ring-opening reactions.
Epoxide Reactions definitions
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Epoxide Reactions
10. Addition Reactions
6 problems
Topic
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Dihydroxylation
10. Addition Reactions
5 problems
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 1 of 4
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 2 of 4
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 3 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
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