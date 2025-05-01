Epoxide A highly strained, three-membered cyclic ether with significant ring tension, making it much more reactive than typical ethers.

Ether A functional group featuring an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, generally unreactive under standard conditions.

Ring Strain The increased potential energy in a small cyclic molecule due to bond angle distortion and torsional strain, driving reactivity.

Acid Catalysis A process where an acid donates a proton to activate a molecule, making it more susceptible to nucleophilic attack.

Base Catalysis A process where a base directly attacks a substrate, often favoring less hindered positions without prior protonation.

Protonation The addition of a hydrogen ion to an atom, increasing its positive character and altering its reactivity.