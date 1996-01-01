Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Ethers are generally unreactive. However, epoxides (3-membered cyclic ethers) are highly strained, so they are able to react with nucleophiles in ways a typical ether could not. Let’s take a look.
Acid-Catalyzed Epoxide Ring-Opening
Acid-catalyzed ring openings favor addition to the MOST substituted carbon (thermodynamic control)
Base-Catalyzed Epoxide Ring-Opening
Base-catalyzed ring openings favor addition to the LEAST substituted carbon (kinetic control).