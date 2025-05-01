Why are epoxides more reactive than ethers? Epoxides are more reactive because their three-membered ring structure is highly strained, making them eager to undergo ring-opening reactions.

What is the first step in an acid-catalyzed epoxide ring opening? The first step is protonation of the epoxide oxygen by the acid.

In acid-catalyzed ring opening, which carbon does the nucleophile attack? The nucleophile attacks the more substituted carbon of the epoxide ring.

What is the product arrangement in acid-catalyzed epoxide opening? The nucleophile ends up on the more substituted carbon, and an alcohol forms on the least substituted carbon.

What is the first step in a base-catalyzed epoxide ring opening? There is no protonation step; the nucleophile directly attacks the epoxide.

In base-catalyzed ring opening, which carbon does the nucleophile attack? The nucleophile attacks the least substituted carbon of the epoxide ring.