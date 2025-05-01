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Why are epoxides more reactive than ethers? Epoxides are more reactive because their three-membered ring structure is highly strained, making them eager to undergo ring-opening reactions. What is the first step in an acid-catalyzed epoxide ring opening? The first step is protonation of the epoxide oxygen by the acid. In acid-catalyzed ring opening, which carbon does the nucleophile attack? The nucleophile attacks the more substituted carbon of the epoxide ring. What is the product arrangement in acid-catalyzed epoxide opening? The nucleophile ends up on the more substituted carbon, and an alcohol forms on the least substituted carbon. What is the first step in a base-catalyzed epoxide ring opening? There is no protonation step; the nucleophile directly attacks the epoxide. In base-catalyzed ring opening, which carbon does the nucleophile attack? The nucleophile attacks the least substituted carbon of the epoxide ring. What is the typical product of base-catalyzed epoxide opening with NaOH? The typical product is an anti vicinal diol, where two alcohols are added to adjacent carbons in a trans (anti) fashion. What does 'vicinal diol' mean in the context of epoxide reactions? A vicinal diol means two alcohol groups are added to adjacent carbons. Why do both acid- and base-catalyzed epoxide openings give anti products? Because opening the three-membered ring forces the substituents to end up on opposite sides (anti) due to ring strain. How can you distinguish between anti and syn vicinal diols? Anti vicinal diols have alcohols on opposite sides (trans), while syn vicinal diols have them on the same side (cis); the mechanism determines which forms. What is unique about using NaOH in base-catalyzed epoxide opening? Using NaOH specifically leads to anti vicinal diols, which is important for distinguishing from syn diol formation. What happens to the O- formed in base-catalyzed epoxide opening? The O- is typically protonated in a subsequent step, often by water, to form an alcohol. What determines the regioselectivity in acid-catalyzed epoxide opening? Regioselectivity is determined by the nucleophile attacking the carbon that can best stabilize positive charge, usually the more substituted carbon. What determines the regioselectivity in base-catalyzed epoxide opening? The nucleophile attacks the least substituted carbon because it is less hindered and more accessible. What is the key difference between acid- and base-catalyzed epoxide ring opening? Acid-catalyzed opening favors attack at the more substituted carbon after protonation, while base-catalyzed opening favors attack at the least substituted carbon without protonation.
Epoxide Reactions quiz
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