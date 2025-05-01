Equatorial Position A location on a cyclohexane ring that offers more space, reducing crowding and strain for attached groups.

Axial Position A spot on a cyclohexane ring oriented straight up or down, leading to increased crowding and strain.

Torsional Strain Destabilization caused by atoms or groups being forced too close together, increasing repulsion.

Steric Hindrance Physical crowding of atoms or groups that limits their spatial arrangement and stability.

Chair Conformation A three-dimensional shape of cyclohexane that minimizes strain by alternating up and down carbon atoms.

Ring Flip A process where a cyclohexane chair inverts, swapping axial and equatorial positions for all substituents.