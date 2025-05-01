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Equatorial Preference definitions

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  • Equatorial Position
    A location on a cyclohexane ring that offers more space, reducing crowding and strain for attached groups.
  • Axial Position
    A spot on a cyclohexane ring oriented straight up or down, leading to increased crowding and strain.
  • Torsional Strain
    Destabilization caused by atoms or groups being forced too close together, increasing repulsion.
  • Steric Hindrance
    Physical crowding of atoms or groups that limits their spatial arrangement and stability.
  • Chair Conformation
    A three-dimensional shape of cyclohexane that minimizes strain by alternating up and down carbon atoms.
  • Ring Flip
    A process where a cyclohexane chair inverts, swapping axial and equatorial positions for all substituents.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group attached to a cyclohexane ring, whose size influences its preferred position.
  • tert-Butyl Group
    A bulky substituent that overwhelmingly favors the equatorial position due to its large size.
  • Hydrogen Atom
    A small group whose presence in axial positions can still contribute to crowding and strain.
  • Cyclohexane
    A six-membered carbon ring that adopts chair conformations to minimize strain.
  • Stability
    A measure of how energetically favorable a molecular arrangement is, often increased by minimizing strain.
  • Crowding
    A situation where atoms or groups are forced into close proximity, leading to increased repulsion.
  • Equator
    A reference to the more spacious, spread-out positions around the middle of a cyclohexane ring.
  • North Pole
    A metaphor for the axial positions, highlighting their crowded, less favorable nature.