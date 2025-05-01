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Equatorial Position A location on a cyclohexane ring that offers more space, reducing crowding and strain for attached groups. Axial Position A spot on a cyclohexane ring oriented straight up or down, leading to increased crowding and strain. Torsional Strain Destabilization caused by atoms or groups being forced too close together, increasing repulsion. Steric Hindrance Physical crowding of atoms or groups that limits their spatial arrangement and stability. Chair Conformation A three-dimensional shape of cyclohexane that minimizes strain by alternating up and down carbon atoms. Ring Flip A process where a cyclohexane chair inverts, swapping axial and equatorial positions for all substituents. Substituent An atom or group attached to a cyclohexane ring, whose size influences its preferred position. tert-Butyl Group A bulky substituent that overwhelmingly favors the equatorial position due to its large size. Hydrogen Atom A small group whose presence in axial positions can still contribute to crowding and strain. Cyclohexane A six-membered carbon ring that adopts chair conformations to minimize strain. Stability A measure of how energetically favorable a molecular arrangement is, often increased by minimizing strain. Crowding A situation where atoms or groups are forced into close proximity, leading to increased repulsion. Equator A reference to the more spacious, spread-out positions around the middle of a cyclohexane ring. North Pole A metaphor for the axial positions, highlighting their crowded, less favorable nature.
Equatorial Preference definitions
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Equatorial Preference
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