What is the main reason equatorial positions are more stable than axial positions in cyclohexane chairs? Equatorial positions are less crowded and experience less torsional strain than axial positions.

How do axial positions differ from equatorial positions in terms of orientation? Axial positions are oriented straight up and down, while equatorial positions are angled slightly outward from the ring.

Why do bulky groups prefer the equatorial position in a chair conformation? Bulky groups prefer the equatorial position to minimize steric hindrance and avoid crowding with other atoms.

What happens to the positions of substituents when a chair conformation flips? When a chair flips, axial substituents become equatorial and equatorial substituents become axial.

What percentage of tert-butylcyclohexane exists with the tert-butyl group in the equatorial position? Over 99% of tert-butylcyclohexane has the tert-butyl group in the equatorial position.

What causes increased torsional strain in the axial position? Increased torsional strain in the axial position is caused by close proximity and crowding with hydrogen atoms.