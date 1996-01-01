Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
This is the #1 thing you need to know about cyclohexane. So let’s get right into it.
Equatorial Preference
We always want to draw our chairs with the largest groups equatorial. If they are axial, we need to flip the chair.
Draw the following chair in the most stable conformation.
Don’t worry about drawing this problem out correctly on the first try, as long as you know how to flip it to the correct chair, that’s all that matters.
Draw the MOST STABLE conformation of cis-1-tert-butyl-4-methylcyclohexane.
Hint: If you don’t know what neopentyl is, it’s ok. Obviously it has 5 carbons, so keep that in mind when deciding equatorial preference!
Draw the LEAST STABLE conformation of trans-1-tert-butyl-3-neopentylcyclohexane.