Equilibrium Constant A ratio expressing how much a reaction favors products over reactants at equilibrium, crucial for understanding acid dissociation.

pKa A scale derived from the negative log of the dissociation constant, indicating a molecule's tendency to donate protons.

Dissociation Constant A value showing how likely a molecule is to break apart into ions, directly related to acid strength.

Strong Acid A substance with a high dissociation constant, fully releasing protons in solution and possessing a low pKa.

Weak Acid A substance with a low dissociation constant, only partially releasing protons in solution and having a high pKa.

pH A measure of hydronium ion concentration in solution, indicating how acidic or basic a solution is.