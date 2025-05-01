Skip to main content
Back

Equilibrium Constant definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Equilibrium Constant
    A ratio expressing how much a reaction favors products over reactants at equilibrium, crucial for understanding acid dissociation.
  • pKa
    A scale derived from the negative log of the dissociation constant, indicating a molecule's tendency to donate protons.
  • Dissociation Constant
    A value showing how likely a molecule is to break apart into ions, directly related to acid strength.
  • Strong Acid
    A substance with a high dissociation constant, fully releasing protons in solution and possessing a low pKa.
  • Weak Acid
    A substance with a low dissociation constant, only partially releasing protons in solution and having a high pKa.
  • pH
    A measure of hydronium ion concentration in solution, indicating how acidic or basic a solution is.
  • Hydronium Ion
    A positively charged species formed when a proton associates with water, central to acidity measurements.
  • Aqueous Solution
    A medium where water is the solvent, commonly used for observing acid dissociation behavior.
  • Negative Logarithm
    A mathematical operation applied to the dissociation constant to yield pKa, inverting the scale for acid strength.
  • Acid Strength
    A property reflecting how readily a molecule donates protons, closely linked to low pKa values.
  • Neutral Point
    A reference value on the pKa scale, typically around 16, representing water and dividing strong and weak acids.
  • Product
    A species formed after acid dissociation, such as protons, used in calculating the equilibrium constant.
  • Reactant
    A starting molecule before dissociation, compared to products to determine the equilibrium constant.
  • pKa Scale
    A range from about -10 to 50, used to compare the acidic tendencies of different molecules.