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Equilibrium Constant A ratio expressing how much a reaction favors products over reactants at equilibrium, crucial for understanding acid dissociation. pKa A scale derived from the negative log of the dissociation constant, indicating a molecule's tendency to donate protons. Dissociation Constant A value showing how likely a molecule is to break apart into ions, directly related to acid strength. Strong Acid A substance with a high dissociation constant, fully releasing protons in solution and possessing a low pKa. Weak Acid A substance with a low dissociation constant, only partially releasing protons in solution and having a high pKa. pH A measure of hydronium ion concentration in solution, indicating how acidic or basic a solution is. Hydronium Ion A positively charged species formed when a proton associates with water, central to acidity measurements. Aqueous Solution A medium where water is the solvent, commonly used for observing acid dissociation behavior. Negative Logarithm A mathematical operation applied to the dissociation constant to yield pKa, inverting the scale for acid strength. Acid Strength A property reflecting how readily a molecule donates protons, closely linked to low pKa values. Neutral Point A reference value on the pKa scale, typically around 16, representing water and dividing strong and weak acids. Product A species formed after acid dissociation, such as protons, used in calculating the equilibrium constant. Reactant A starting molecule before dissociation, compared to products to determine the equilibrium constant. pKa Scale A range from about -10 to 50, used to compare the acidic tendencies of different molecules.
Equilibrium Constant definitions
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