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Ether A highly stable, unreactive compound with an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, similar in stability to alkanes. Cleavage A process where a strong acid splits a molecule into two parts, often producing alkyl halides and alcohols from ethers. Strong Acid A substance like HI or HBr capable of protonating ethers, initiating their otherwise difficult bond-breaking reactions. Protonation Addition of a hydrogen ion to a molecule, increasing its reactivity and enabling further chemical transformation. Nucleophile A species with a strong tendency to donate electrons, such as I⁻, which attacks electron-deficient centers in reactions. Backside Attack A mechanism where a nucleophile approaches from the side opposite the leaving group, characteristic of SN2 reactions. Alkyl Halide A compound formed when an alkyl group is bonded to a halogen, often produced during ether cleavage. Alcohol A molecule containing a hydroxyl group, generated as an intermediate or product during ether cleavage. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution or elimination reaction, facilitating bond breaking. SN2 Mechanism A one-step substitution process where a nucleophile attacks and a leaving group departs simultaneously, leading to inversion of configuration. Cyclic Ether A ring-shaped molecule containing an oxygen atom, which can undergo acid-catalyzed cleavage similar to linear ethers. Epoxide A three-membered cyclic ether, distinct from larger cyclic ethers, with unique reactivity due to ring strain. Heterolytic Cleavage Bond breaking where both electrons go to one atom, generating ions, and requiring strong acids in the case of ethers. Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon, referenced for its similar unreactivity and stability compared to ethers. Halide Ion A negatively charged halogen species, such as I⁻ or Br⁻, acting as a nucleophile in ether cleavage.
Ether Cleavage definitions
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Ether Cleavage
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
6 problems
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12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols - Part 1 of 4
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12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols - Part 2 of 4
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12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols - Part 3 of 4
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12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols - Part 4 of 4
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