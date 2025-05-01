Ether A highly stable, unreactive compound with an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, similar in stability to alkanes.

Cleavage A process where a strong acid splits a molecule into two parts, often producing alkyl halides and alcohols from ethers.

Strong Acid A substance like HI or HBr capable of protonating ethers, initiating their otherwise difficult bond-breaking reactions.

Protonation Addition of a hydrogen ion to a molecule, increasing its reactivity and enabling further chemical transformation.

Nucleophile A species with a strong tendency to donate electrons, such as I⁻, which attacks electron-deficient centers in reactions.

Backside Attack A mechanism where a nucleophile approaches from the side opposite the leaving group, characteristic of SN2 reactions.