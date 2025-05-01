What type of acids are required to cleave ethers? Ethers are cleaved only by strong acids such as HI or HBr; weaker acids like HCl or HF are not effective.

What is the first step in the mechanism of ether cleavage by HI? The ether oxygen is protonated by HI, giving the oxygen a formal positive charge.

What role does the halide ion play in ether cleavage? The halide ion acts as a nucleophile, performing a backside attack on the carbon chain and displacing the protonated oxygen as a leaving group.

What are the products of the initial cleavage of an ether with HI? The initial cleavage yields an alkyl iodide and an alcohol.

What happens to the alcohol produced in the first step of ether cleavage? The alcohol can be protonated by another equivalent of HI, converting it into a good leaving group.

What mechanism is used to convert the protonated alcohol to an alkyl halide? The conversion occurs via an SN2 mechanism, where the halide ion attacks and displaces water.