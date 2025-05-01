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Formal Charges definitions

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  • Formal Charge
    A value found by subtracting the sum of bonds and lone pairs from the group number for an atom in a molecule.
  • Bonding Preference
    The typical number of bonds and lone pairs an atom seeks to achieve a stable electron configuration.
  • Valence Electrons
    Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, represented by sticks and dots in Lewis structures.
  • Group Number
    A value from the periodic table indicating how many valence electrons an atom ideally wants.
  • Sticks
    Lines in a Lewis structure representing shared electron pairs, or bonds, between atoms.
  • Dots
    Pairs of electrons not involved in bonding, shown as lone pairs in Lewis structures.
  • Net Charge
    The overall charge of a molecule, calculated by summing all individual formal charges.
  • Lone Pair
    A pair of valence electrons not shared with another atom, depicted as dots in diagrams.
  • Lewis Structure
    A diagram showing the arrangement of bonds and lone pairs around atoms in a molecule.
  • Double Bond
    A connection between two atoms involving two shared pairs of electrons, often seen with oxygen.
  • Hydrogen
    An element with one valence electron, typically forming one bond and having a formal charge of zero.
  • Oxygen
    An element with six valence electrons, usually forming two bonds and two lone pairs for stability.
  • Carbon
    An element with four valence electrons, generally forming four bonds to satisfy its bonding preference.