Formal Charge A value found by subtracting the sum of bonds and lone pairs from the group number for an atom in a molecule.

Bonding Preference The typical number of bonds and lone pairs an atom seeks to achieve a stable electron configuration.

Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, represented by sticks and dots in Lewis structures.

Group Number A value from the periodic table indicating how many valence electrons an atom ideally wants.

Sticks Lines in a Lewis structure representing shared electron pairs, or bonds, between atoms.

Dots Pairs of electrons not involved in bonding, shown as lone pairs in Lewis structures.