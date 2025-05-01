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Formal Charge A value found by subtracting the sum of bonds and lone pairs from the group number for an atom in a molecule. Bonding Preference The typical number of bonds and lone pairs an atom seeks to achieve a stable electron configuration. Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, represented by sticks and dots in Lewis structures. Group Number A value from the periodic table indicating how many valence electrons an atom ideally wants. Sticks Lines in a Lewis structure representing shared electron pairs, or bonds, between atoms. Dots Pairs of electrons not involved in bonding, shown as lone pairs in Lewis structures. Net Charge The overall charge of a molecule, calculated by summing all individual formal charges. Lone Pair A pair of valence electrons not shared with another atom, depicted as dots in diagrams. Lewis Structure A diagram showing the arrangement of bonds and lone pairs around atoms in a molecule. Double Bond A connection between two atoms involving two shared pairs of electrons, often seen with oxygen. Hydrogen An element with one valence electron, typically forming one bond and having a formal charge of zero. Oxygen An element with six valence electrons, usually forming two bonds and two lone pairs for stability. Carbon An element with four valence electrons, generally forming four bonds to satisfy its bonding preference.
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