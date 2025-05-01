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Gibbs Free Energy Predicts reaction favorability by combining enthalpy, entropy, and temperature; negative values indicate spontaneous processes. Enthalpy Represents the sum of bond association energies; negative values indicate bond formation, positive values indicate bond breaking. Entropy Measures system disorder; positive values favor increased randomness, while negative values indicate increased order. Exothermic Reaction Process where energy is released due to bond formation, resulting in a negative enthalpy change. Endothermic Reaction Process where energy is absorbed due to bond breaking, resulting in a positive enthalpy change. Temperature Amplifies the effect of entropy on reaction favorability; higher values make disorder more influential. Transition State High-energy, transient configuration at the peak of a reaction coordinate; cannot be isolated in a test tube. Intermediate Higher-energy species between reactants and products that can be isolated and observed. Free Energy Diagram Graphical representation showing energy changes during a reaction, highlighting transition states and intermediates. Activation Energy Minimum energy required to reach a transition state from reactants; determines the reaction rate. Rate-Determining Step Step with the highest activation energy in a multi-step reaction, controlling the overall reaction speed. Spontaneity Describes whether a reaction proceeds without external input, closely linked to negative Gibbs free energy. Exergonic Reaction Process with a negative Gibbs free energy, indicating a thermodynamically favored reaction. Endergonic Reaction Process with a positive Gibbs free energy, indicating a non-favored reaction under standard conditions. Bond Association Energy Energy required to break or form chemical bonds, contributing to the overall enthalpy change.
Gibbs Free Energy definitions
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