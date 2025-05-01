Gibbs Free Energy Predicts reaction favorability by combining enthalpy, entropy, and temperature; negative values indicate spontaneous processes.

Enthalpy Represents the sum of bond association energies; negative values indicate bond formation, positive values indicate bond breaking.

Entropy Measures system disorder; positive values favor increased randomness, while negative values indicate increased order.

Exothermic Reaction Process where energy is released due to bond formation, resulting in a negative enthalpy change.

Endothermic Reaction Process where energy is absorbed due to bond breaking, resulting in a positive enthalpy change.

Temperature Amplifies the effect of entropy on reaction favorability; higher values make disorder more influential.