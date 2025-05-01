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Gibbs Free Energy definitions

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  • Gibbs Free Energy
    Predicts reaction favorability by combining enthalpy, entropy, and temperature; negative values indicate spontaneous processes.
  • Enthalpy
    Represents the sum of bond association energies; negative values indicate bond formation, positive values indicate bond breaking.
  • Entropy
    Measures system disorder; positive values favor increased randomness, while negative values indicate increased order.
  • Exothermic Reaction
    Process where energy is released due to bond formation, resulting in a negative enthalpy change.
  • Endothermic Reaction
    Process where energy is absorbed due to bond breaking, resulting in a positive enthalpy change.
  • Temperature
    Amplifies the effect of entropy on reaction favorability; higher values make disorder more influential.
  • Transition State
    High-energy, transient configuration at the peak of a reaction coordinate; cannot be isolated in a test tube.
  • Intermediate
    Higher-energy species between reactants and products that can be isolated and observed.
  • Free Energy Diagram
    Graphical representation showing energy changes during a reaction, highlighting transition states and intermediates.
  • Activation Energy
    Minimum energy required to reach a transition state from reactants; determines the reaction rate.
  • Rate-Determining Step
    Step with the highest activation energy in a multi-step reaction, controlling the overall reaction speed.
  • Spontaneity
    Describes whether a reaction proceeds without external input, closely linked to negative Gibbs free energy.
  • Exergonic Reaction
    Process with a negative Gibbs free energy, indicating a thermodynamically favored reaction.
  • Endergonic Reaction
    Process with a positive Gibbs free energy, indicating a non-favored reaction under standard conditions.
  • Bond Association Energy
    Energy required to break or form chemical bonds, contributing to the overall enthalpy change.