Time for Gibbs Free Energy, the most important equation for understanding reaction favorability! It’s going to be important that we understand the significance of all the terms in this equation.
Breaking down the different terms of the Gibbs Free Energy equation.
1. Enthalpy (ΔH°) is the sum of bond dissociation energies for the reaction.
2. Entropy (ΔS) is the tendency of a system to take its most probable form.
3. Temperature (T) amplifies the effect of entropy on the overall favorability.
Intermediates vs. Transition States