1. Enthalpy (ΔH°) is the sum of bond dissociation energies for the reaction.

Negative values (-) indicate the making of new bonds = Exothermic

Positive values (+) indicate the breaking of new bonds = Endothermic

2. Entropy (ΔS) is the tendency of a system to take its most probable form.

Negative values (-) indicate less probable = Unfavored

Positive values (+) indicate more probable = Favored

3. Temperature (T) amplifies the effect of entropy on the overall favorability.