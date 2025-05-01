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What does Gibbs free energy (ΔG) predict about a chemical reaction? ΔG predicts the favorability or spontaneity of a reaction; negative ΔG means the reaction is spontaneous. What are the three components of the Gibbs free energy equation? The three components are enthalpy (ΔH), entropy (ΔS), and temperature (T). What does a negative enthalpy (ΔH) indicate about a reaction? A negative ΔH indicates an exothermic reaction, meaning energy is released during bond formation. What does a positive enthalpy (ΔH) indicate about a reaction? A positive ΔH indicates an endothermic reaction, meaning energy is absorbed during bond breaking. How is enthalpy (ΔH) calculated in a reaction? Enthalpy is the sum of the bond association energies for all bonds made and broken in the reaction. What does entropy (ΔS) measure in a chemical system? Entropy measures the disorder or randomness in a system; higher entropy means more disorder. What does a negative entropy (ΔS) value mean? Negative ΔS means the system becomes more ordered, which is generally less favored. What does a positive entropy (ΔS) value mean? Positive ΔS means the system becomes more disordered, which is generally favored. How does temperature (T) affect the impact of entropy (ΔS) on reaction favorability? Higher temperatures amplify the effect of entropy on reaction favorability, making ΔS more important. What happens to the importance of entropy (ΔS) as temperature approaches absolute zero? As temperature approaches absolute zero, entropy becomes less important and eventually irrelevant. How is ΔG calculated for a multi-step reaction? ΔG for a multi-step reaction is the sum of the ΔG values for each individual step. What is a transition state in a reaction mechanism? A transition state is a high-energy, transient state that cannot be isolated and represents the highest point on a free energy diagram. What is an intermediate in a reaction mechanism? An intermediate is a higher-energy state that can be isolated and appears as a dip between transition states on a free energy diagram. How are transition states and intermediates represented on a free energy diagram? Transition states are the highest points on the diagram, while intermediates are the dips between these points. What determines the rate of a multi-step reaction? The rate is determined by the step with the highest activation energy, known as the rate-determining or slow step.
Gibbs Free Energy quiz
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