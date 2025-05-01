What does Gibbs free energy (ΔG) predict about a chemical reaction? ΔG predicts the favorability or spontaneity of a reaction; negative ΔG means the reaction is spontaneous.

What are the three components of the Gibbs free energy equation? The three components are enthalpy (ΔH), entropy (ΔS), and temperature (T).

What does a negative enthalpy (ΔH) indicate about a reaction? A negative ΔH indicates an exothermic reaction, meaning energy is released during bond formation.

What does a positive enthalpy (ΔH) indicate about a reaction? A positive ΔH indicates an endothermic reaction, meaning energy is absorbed during bond breaking.

How is enthalpy (ΔH) calculated in a reaction? Enthalpy is the sum of the bond association energies for all bonds made and broken in the reaction.

What does entropy (ΔS) measure in a chemical system? Entropy measures the disorder or randomness in a system; higher entropy means more disorder.