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Gibbs Free Energy quiz

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  • What does Gibbs free energy (ΔG) predict about a chemical reaction?
    ΔG predicts the favorability or spontaneity of a reaction; negative ΔG means the reaction is spontaneous.
  • What are the three components of the Gibbs free energy equation?
    The three components are enthalpy (ΔH), entropy (ΔS), and temperature (T).
  • What does a negative enthalpy (ΔH) indicate about a reaction?
    A negative ΔH indicates an exothermic reaction, meaning energy is released during bond formation.
  • What does a positive enthalpy (ΔH) indicate about a reaction?
    A positive ΔH indicates an endothermic reaction, meaning energy is absorbed during bond breaking.
  • How is enthalpy (ΔH) calculated in a reaction?
    Enthalpy is the sum of the bond association energies for all bonds made and broken in the reaction.
  • What does entropy (ΔS) measure in a chemical system?
    Entropy measures the disorder or randomness in a system; higher entropy means more disorder.
  • What does a negative entropy (ΔS) value mean?
    Negative ΔS means the system becomes more ordered, which is generally less favored.
  • What does a positive entropy (ΔS) value mean?
    Positive ΔS means the system becomes more disordered, which is generally favored.
  • How does temperature (T) affect the impact of entropy (ΔS) on reaction favorability?
    Higher temperatures amplify the effect of entropy on reaction favorability, making ΔS more important.
  • What happens to the importance of entropy (ΔS) as temperature approaches absolute zero?
    As temperature approaches absolute zero, entropy becomes less important and eventually irrelevant.
  • How is ΔG calculated for a multi-step reaction?
    ΔG for a multi-step reaction is the sum of the ΔG values for each individual step.
  • What is a transition state in a reaction mechanism?
    A transition state is a high-energy, transient state that cannot be isolated and represents the highest point on a free energy diagram.
  • What is an intermediate in a reaction mechanism?
    An intermediate is a higher-energy state that can be isolated and appears as a dip between transition states on a free energy diagram.
  • How are transition states and intermediates represented on a free energy diagram?
    Transition states are the highest points on the diagram, while intermediates are the dips between these points.
  • What determines the rate of a multi-step reaction?
    The rate is determined by the step with the highest activation energy, known as the rate-determining or slow step.