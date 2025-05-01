Glycolysis A metabolic pathway splitting glucose into pyruvate, generating ATP and NADH in two distinct phases.

Pyruvate The three-carbon end product formed from glucose breakdown, serving as a key intermediate in cellular respiration.

ATP The primary energy currency produced and consumed during glycolysis, with a net gain of two molecules per glucose.

NADH An electron carrier generated during glycolysis, crucial for transferring electrons to the electron transport chain.

Energy-consuming phase The initial glycolytic stage (reactions 1-5) where ATP is invested to modify glucose for subsequent breakdown.

Energy-producing phase The latter glycolytic stage (reactions 6-10) where ATP and NADH are generated as glucose derivatives are further processed.