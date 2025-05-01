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Glycolysis A metabolic pathway splitting glucose into pyruvate, generating ATP and NADH in two distinct phases. Pyruvate The three-carbon end product formed from glucose breakdown, serving as a key intermediate in cellular respiration. ATP The primary energy currency produced and consumed during glycolysis, with a net gain of two molecules per glucose. NADH An electron carrier generated during glycolysis, crucial for transferring electrons to the electron transport chain. Energy-consuming phase The initial glycolytic stage (reactions 1-5) where ATP is invested to modify glucose for subsequent breakdown. Energy-producing phase The latter glycolytic stage (reactions 6-10) where ATP and NADH are generated as glucose derivatives are further processed. Phosphorylation A reaction type in glycolysis involving the addition of a phosphate group, often consuming ATP. Isomerization A rearrangement process in glycolysis converting one sugar isomer to another, facilitating further reactions. Oxidation A glycolytic reaction where electrons are removed from a substrate, leading to NADH formation. Irreversible reaction A step in glycolysis that proceeds in only one direction, often coupled with ATP consumption or production. Bond cleavage A glycolytic event where a carbon-carbon bond is broken, splitting a sugar molecule into two three-carbon units. Dehydration A reaction in glycolysis where a water molecule is removed, preparing the substrate for subsequent steps. Phosphate transfer A process in glycolysis where a phosphate group is moved from one molecule to another, often generating ATP. Glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate A three-carbon intermediate formed midway through glycolysis, serving as a substrate for energy extraction. Cellular respiration The broader metabolic context in which glycolysis supplies pyruvate and electron carriers for further ATP production.
Glycolysis Summary definitions
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