Organometallics Compounds containing a metal bonded to carbon, acting as strong nucleophiles in organic reactions.

Nucleophile Species with electron-rich centers that seek out and attack electron-deficient atoms, often carbon.

Electrophile Species with electron-poor centers, typically a positively charged or partially positive carbon, targeted by nucleophiles.

Alkyl Halide Molecule with a carbon bonded to a halogen, featuring a polarized bond that makes the carbon susceptible to attack.

SN2 Reaction Bimolecular substitution mechanism where a nucleophile attacks a carbon, displacing a leaving group in one concerted step.

Elimination Reaction type where atoms or groups are removed from a molecule, often forming a double bond.