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Grignard Reaction definitions

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  • Organometallics
    Compounds containing a metal bonded to carbon, acting as strong nucleophiles in organic reactions.
  • Nucleophile
    Species with electron-rich centers that seek out and attack electron-deficient atoms, often carbon.
  • Electrophile
    Species with electron-poor centers, typically a positively charged or partially positive carbon, targeted by nucleophiles.
  • Alkyl Halide
    Molecule with a carbon bonded to a halogen, featuring a polarized bond that makes the carbon susceptible to attack.
  • SN2 Reaction
    Bimolecular substitution mechanism where a nucleophile attacks a carbon, displacing a leaving group in one concerted step.
  • Elimination
    Reaction type where atoms or groups are removed from a molecule, often forming a double bond.
  • Leaving Group
    Atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution or elimination process.
  • Ketone
    Carbonyl-containing compound with two alkyl groups attached to the carbonyl carbon.
  • Aldehyde
    Carbonyl-containing compound with at least one hydrogen attached to the carbonyl carbon.
  • Tetrahedral Intermediate
    Transient structure formed when a nucleophile adds to a carbonyl, resulting in a central carbon bonded to four groups.
  • Protonation
    Addition of a proton (H+) to a molecule, often stabilizing a negatively charged intermediate.
  • Ester
    Compound with a carbonyl bonded to an alkoxy group, susceptible to nucleophilic acyl substitution.
  • Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
    Mechanism where a nucleophile replaces an acyl group’s leaving group, often forming ketones or alcohols.
  • Epoxide
    Three-membered cyclic ether, highly strained and reactive toward nucleophilic ring opening.
  • Anti Addition
    Stereochemical outcome where substituents add to opposite faces of a molecule, common in epoxide openings.