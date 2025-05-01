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Organometallics Compounds containing a metal bonded to carbon, acting as strong nucleophiles in organic reactions. Nucleophile Species with electron-rich centers that seek out and attack electron-deficient atoms, often carbon. Electrophile Species with electron-poor centers, typically a positively charged or partially positive carbon, targeted by nucleophiles. Alkyl Halide Molecule with a carbon bonded to a halogen, featuring a polarized bond that makes the carbon susceptible to attack. SN2 Reaction Bimolecular substitution mechanism where a nucleophile attacks a carbon, displacing a leaving group in one concerted step. Elimination Reaction type where atoms or groups are removed from a molecule, often forming a double bond. Leaving Group Atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution or elimination process. Ketone Carbonyl-containing compound with two alkyl groups attached to the carbonyl carbon. Aldehyde Carbonyl-containing compound with at least one hydrogen attached to the carbonyl carbon. Tetrahedral Intermediate Transient structure formed when a nucleophile adds to a carbonyl, resulting in a central carbon bonded to four groups. Protonation Addition of a proton (H+) to a molecule, often stabilizing a negatively charged intermediate. Ester Compound with a carbonyl bonded to an alkoxy group, susceptible to nucleophilic acyl substitution. Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution Mechanism where a nucleophile replaces an acyl group’s leaving group, often forming ketones or alcohols. Epoxide Three-membered cyclic ether, highly strained and reactive toward nucleophilic ring opening. Anti Addition Stereochemical outcome where substituents add to opposite faces of a molecule, common in epoxide openings.
Grignard Reaction definitions
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Grignard Reaction
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