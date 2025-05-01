Haloform Reaction A base-catalyzed process converting methylketones into carboxylic acids and trihalomethyl compounds via alpha halogenation.

Methylketone A compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to a methyl group, serving as the key substrate in this transformation.

Alpha Halogenation The introduction of halogen atoms to the carbon adjacent to a carbonyl, crucial for forming a good leaving group.

Enolate A resonance-stabilized intermediate formed by deprotonation at the alpha position of a carbonyl compound under basic conditions.

Polyhalogenated Alpha Carbon A carbon atom next to a carbonyl bearing three halogen atoms, greatly enhancing its leaving group ability.

Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a reaction, facilitating product formation.