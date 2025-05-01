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Haloform Reaction A base-catalyzed process converting methylketones into carboxylic acids and trihalomethyl compounds via alpha halogenation. Methylketone A compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to a methyl group, serving as the key substrate in this transformation. Alpha Halogenation The introduction of halogen atoms to the carbon adjacent to a carbonyl, crucial for forming a good leaving group. Enolate A resonance-stabilized intermediate formed by deprotonation at the alpha position of a carbonyl compound under basic conditions. Polyhalogenated Alpha Carbon A carbon atom next to a carbonyl bearing three halogen atoms, greatly enhancing its leaving group ability. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a reaction, facilitating product formation. Tetrahedral Intermediate A transient species with four substituents around a central atom, formed during nucleophilic attack on a carbonyl. Carboxylic Acid A product of the reaction, characterized by a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon. Carboxylate The deprotonated, anionic form of a carboxylic acid, generated after reaction with a strong base. Haloform A molecule with a methyl group where all hydrogens are replaced by halogens, such as chloroform or iodoform. Chloroform A trihalomethyl compound (CHCl3) produced when chlorine is the halogen in the reaction. Iodoform A yellow, crystalline trihalomethyl compound (CHI3) formed with iodine, used as a diagnostic test for methylketones. Base Catalysis The acceleration of a reaction by a base, which abstracts a proton to generate reactive intermediates. Precipitate A solid formed from solution, such as yellow iodoform, indicating the presence of a methylketone. CX3 Negative Ion A trihalomethyl anion generated during the reaction, capable of deprotonating carboxylic acids.
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Haloform Reaction
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