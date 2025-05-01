What is the main difference between halogenation and halohydrin formation reactions? Halohydrin formation involves adding a halogen and water across a double bond, resulting in an alcohol and a halogen, whereas halogenation adds only halogens.

What functional groups are present in the product of a halohydrin formation reaction? The product contains an alcohol group on one side and a halogen on the other side of the former double bond.

What intermediate is formed during the halohydrin formation mechanism? A bridged halonium ion intermediate is formed during the reaction.

What is the stereochemistry of the halohydrin product? The product has anti stereochemistry due to the opening of the three-membered halonium ring.

Are carbocation rearrangements possible in halohydrin formation? No, rearrangements do not occur because there is no carbocation intermediate.

Which carbon does water attack during halohydrin formation, and why? Water attacks the more substituted carbon because it has greater positive character, following Markovnikov's rule.