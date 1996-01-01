Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
10. Addition Reactions

Halohydrin

This is an indentical mechanism to halogention, except with water as the nucleophile in the second step. Why would water prefer to react as a nucleophile over a halogen anion? Let’s find out. 

General properties of halohydrin formation.

Content
  • Opening of 3-membered intermediates/molecules always results in anti-addition.

General Reaction:

Content
Halohydrin Mechanism

1. Electrophilic Addition

Content

2. Nucleophilic Substitution (SN2) and Deprotonation

Content
Problem

Predict the product of the following reaciton. 

Problem

Predict the products of the following reaction.

