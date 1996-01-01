Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
This is an indentical mechanism to halogention, except with water as the nucleophile in the second step. Why would water prefer to react as a nucleophile over a halogen anion? Let’s find out.
General properties of halohydrin formation.
General Reaction:
Halohydrin Mechanism
1. Electrophilic Addition
2. Nucleophilic Substitution (SN2) and Deprotonation
Predict the product of the following reaciton.
Predict the products of the following reaction.