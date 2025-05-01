Hemiacetal A functional group with both an alcohol and an ether attached to the same carbon, typically stable only in cyclic forms.

Acetal A compound where a central carbon is bonded to two ether groups in the geminal position, formed from further reaction of a hemiacetal.

Hemiketal A structure similar to a hemiacetal but derived from a ketone, often grouped under the same terminology due to similar reactivity.

Ketal A compound analogous to an acetal but originating from a ketone, featuring two ether groups on the same carbon.

Carbonyl A functional group consisting of a carbon double-bonded to oxygen, serving as the electrophilic center in these reactions.

Nucleophilic Addition A reaction where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon, leading to the formation of new bonds, central to hemiacetal formation.