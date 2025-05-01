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Hemiacetal A functional group with both an alcohol and an ether attached to the same carbon, typically stable only in cyclic forms. Acetal A compound where a central carbon is bonded to two ether groups in the geminal position, formed from further reaction of a hemiacetal. Hemiketal A structure similar to a hemiacetal but derived from a ketone, often grouped under the same terminology due to similar reactivity. Ketal A compound analogous to an acetal but originating from a ketone, featuring two ether groups on the same carbon. Carbonyl A functional group consisting of a carbon double-bonded to oxygen, serving as the electrophilic center in these reactions. Nucleophilic Addition A reaction where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon, leading to the formation of new bonds, central to hemiacetal formation. Geminal Position A situation where two substituents are attached to the same carbon atom, as seen in acetals and hemiacetals. Cyclic Hemiacetal A ring structure where a hemiacetal functional group is part of the ring, providing enhanced stability. Ether An oxygen atom bonded to two carbon atoms, present as one of the groups in both hemiacetals and acetals. Alcohol A functional group containing an -OH, acting as both a reactant and a substituent in hemiacetal and acetal formation. Aldehyde A carbonyl-containing compound with at least one hydrogen attached to the carbonyl carbon, a common starting material for hemiacetals. Base Catalysis A reaction pathway where a base generates a strong nucleophile, simplifying the formation of hemiacetals. Acid Catalysis A mechanism where an acid increases the electrophilicity of the carbonyl, facilitating nucleophilic attack by alcohol. Resonance Structure An alternative Lewis structure showing electron delocalization, used to clarify charge distribution during mechanisms. Tetrahedral Intermediate A transient species formed when a nucleophile adds to a carbonyl, resulting in a central carbon bonded to four groups.
Hemiacetal definitions
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