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Hydrogenation A reaction type that increases hydrocarbon saturation by adding hydrogens to multiple bonds, altering both structure and stereochemistry. Saturation A measure of how many hydrogens are present in a hydrocarbon, with higher values indicating fewer multiple bonds. Catalytic Hydrogenation A process using H2 and a metal catalyst like platinum, palladium, or nickel to fully convert multiple bonds into single bonds. Wilkinson's Catalyst A rhodium-based complex with triphenylphosphine and chlorine, used with H2 to fully saturate double or triple bonds. Syn Addition A stereochemical outcome where two substituents add to the same side of a double or triple bond, often yielding cis products. Partial Saturation A transformation that converts triple bonds to double bonds, leaving existing double bonds unaffected. Dissolving Metal Reduction A reaction using sodium or lithium in liquid amine to reduce triple bonds to trans double bonds via anti addition. Anti Addition A stereochemical process where two substituents add to opposite sides of a multiple bond, resulting in trans products. Lindlar's Catalyst A poisoned catalyst, often with lead acetate and quinoline, that enables syn addition to triple bonds, forming cis double bonds. Poisoned Catalyst A catalyst modified to halt hydrogenation at the double bond stage, preventing full reduction to single bonds. Trans Double Bond A double bond configuration where substituents are on opposite sides, typically formed via anti addition. Cis Double Bond A double bond configuration with substituents on the same side, commonly produced by syn addition. Sigma Framework The arrangement of single bonds in a molecule, which remains unchanged during hydrogenation except for the conversion of multiple bonds. Pi Bond A component of double or triple bonds that is removed during hydrogenation, increasing molecular saturation.
Hydrogenation of Alkynes definitions
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