Hydrogenation A reaction type that increases hydrocarbon saturation by adding hydrogens to multiple bonds, altering both structure and stereochemistry.

Saturation A measure of how many hydrogens are present in a hydrocarbon, with higher values indicating fewer multiple bonds.

Catalytic Hydrogenation A process using H2 and a metal catalyst like platinum, palladium, or nickel to fully convert multiple bonds into single bonds.

Wilkinson's Catalyst A rhodium-based complex with triphenylphosphine and chlorine, used with H2 to fully saturate double or triple bonds.

Syn Addition A stereochemical outcome where two substituents add to the same side of a double or triple bond, often yielding cis products.

Partial Saturation A transformation that converts triple bonds to double bonds, leaving existing double bonds unaffected.