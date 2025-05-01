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Hydrogenation of Alkynes definitions

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  • Hydrogenation
    A reaction type that increases hydrocarbon saturation by adding hydrogens to multiple bonds, altering both structure and stereochemistry.
  • Saturation
    A measure of how many hydrogens are present in a hydrocarbon, with higher values indicating fewer multiple bonds.
  • Catalytic Hydrogenation
    A process using H2 and a metal catalyst like platinum, palladium, or nickel to fully convert multiple bonds into single bonds.
  • Wilkinson's Catalyst
    A rhodium-based complex with triphenylphosphine and chlorine, used with H2 to fully saturate double or triple bonds.
  • Syn Addition
    A stereochemical outcome where two substituents add to the same side of a double or triple bond, often yielding cis products.
  • Partial Saturation
    A transformation that converts triple bonds to double bonds, leaving existing double bonds unaffected.
  • Dissolving Metal Reduction
    A reaction using sodium or lithium in liquid amine to reduce triple bonds to trans double bonds via anti addition.
  • Anti Addition
    A stereochemical process where two substituents add to opposite sides of a multiple bond, resulting in trans products.
  • Lindlar's Catalyst
    A poisoned catalyst, often with lead acetate and quinoline, that enables syn addition to triple bonds, forming cis double bonds.
  • Poisoned Catalyst
    A catalyst modified to halt hydrogenation at the double bond stage, preventing full reduction to single bonds.
  • Trans Double Bond
    A double bond configuration where substituents are on opposite sides, typically formed via anti addition.
  • Cis Double Bond
    A double bond configuration with substituents on the same side, commonly produced by syn addition.
  • Sigma Framework
    The arrangement of single bonds in a molecule, which remains unchanged during hydrogenation except for the conversion of multiple bonds.
  • Pi Bond
    A component of double or triple bonds that is removed during hydrogenation, increasing molecular saturation.