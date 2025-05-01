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Hydrolysis of Nucleosides definitions

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  • Nucleoside
    A molecule composed of a nitrogenous base linked to a sugar, lacking phosphate groups, and resistant to mild hydrolysis.
  • Hydrolysis
    A chemical process where a compound is cleaved by reaction with water, often requiring acidic conditions for nucleosides.
  • Nitrogenous Base
    A heterocyclic aromatic compound released from nucleosides during hydrolysis, essential for genetic coding.
  • Sugar
    A carbohydrate moiety liberated from nucleosides upon hydrolysis, forming the backbone of nucleic acids.
  • Acid-Catalyzed Mechanism
    A reaction pathway facilitated by strong acid, enabling otherwise slow hydrolysis of nucleosides.
  • Proton Transfer
    A step involving movement of a hydrogen ion, crucial for activating or stabilizing intermediates in the mechanism.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a reaction, enabling bond cleavage in nucleoside hydrolysis.
  • Nucleophilic Attack
    A step where an electron-rich species forms a new bond with an electron-deficient center, advancing the reaction.
  • Mechanism
    A sequence of elementary steps detailing how reactants are converted to products in a chemical reaction.
  • Strong Acid
    A substance capable of donating protons readily, necessary to initiate nucleoside hydrolysis.
  • Intermediate
    A transient species formed during the multi-step conversion of nucleosides to products.
  • Acidic Hydrolysis
    A process where water and acid together cleave chemical bonds, specifically in nucleosides.