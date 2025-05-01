Nucleoside A molecule composed of a nitrogenous base linked to a sugar, lacking phosphate groups, and resistant to mild hydrolysis.

Hydrolysis A chemical process where a compound is cleaved by reaction with water, often requiring acidic conditions for nucleosides.

Nitrogenous Base A heterocyclic aromatic compound released from nucleosides during hydrolysis, essential for genetic coding.

Sugar A carbohydrate moiety liberated from nucleosides upon hydrolysis, forming the backbone of nucleic acids.

Acid-Catalyzed Mechanism A reaction pathway facilitated by strong acid, enabling otherwise slow hydrolysis of nucleosides.

Proton Transfer A step involving movement of a hydrogen ion, crucial for activating or stabilizing intermediates in the mechanism.