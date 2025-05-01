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Nucleoside A molecule composed of a nitrogenous base linked to a sugar, lacking phosphate groups, and resistant to mild hydrolysis. Hydrolysis A chemical process where a compound is cleaved by reaction with water, often requiring acidic conditions for nucleosides. Nitrogenous Base A heterocyclic aromatic compound released from nucleosides during hydrolysis, essential for genetic coding. Sugar A carbohydrate moiety liberated from nucleosides upon hydrolysis, forming the backbone of nucleic acids. Acid-Catalyzed Mechanism A reaction pathway facilitated by strong acid, enabling otherwise slow hydrolysis of nucleosides. Proton Transfer A step involving movement of a hydrogen ion, crucial for activating or stabilizing intermediates in the mechanism. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a reaction, enabling bond cleavage in nucleoside hydrolysis. Nucleophilic Attack A step where an electron-rich species forms a new bond with an electron-deficient center, advancing the reaction. Mechanism A sequence of elementary steps detailing how reactants are converted to products in a chemical reaction. Strong Acid A substance capable of donating protons readily, necessary to initiate nucleoside hydrolysis. Intermediate A transient species formed during the multi-step conversion of nucleosides to products. Acidic Hydrolysis A process where water and acid together cleave chemical bonds, specifically in nucleosides.
Hydrolysis of Nucleosides definitions
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