Phosphate Ion A central phosphorus atom bonded to four oxygens, carrying a -3 charge, and exhibiting resonance structures.

Monoester A phosphate ester with a single alkyl group attached to the phosphate ion, showing the lowest reactivity toward hydrolysis.

Diester A phosphate ester with two alkyl groups attached, displaying intermediate reactivity in hydrolysis reactions.

Triester A phosphate ester with three alkyl groups, exhibiting the highest reactivity toward hydrolysis due to minimal charge.

Saponification A basic hydrolysis process, especially of phosphate triesters, leading to bond cleavage and formation of new products.

Phosphorus-Oxygen Bond Cleavage A mechanism where a nucleophile attacks phosphorus, forming a penta coordinated complex before releasing an alkoxide.