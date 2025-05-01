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Phosphate Ion A central phosphorus atom bonded to four oxygens, carrying a -3 charge, and exhibiting resonance structures. Monoester A phosphate ester with a single alkyl group attached to the phosphate ion, showing the lowest reactivity toward hydrolysis. Diester A phosphate ester with two alkyl groups attached, displaying intermediate reactivity in hydrolysis reactions. Triester A phosphate ester with three alkyl groups, exhibiting the highest reactivity toward hydrolysis due to minimal charge. Saponification A basic hydrolysis process, especially of phosphate triesters, leading to bond cleavage and formation of new products. Phosphorus-Oxygen Bond Cleavage A mechanism where a nucleophile attacks phosphorus, forming a penta coordinated complex before releasing an alkoxide. Carbon-Oxygen Bond Cleavage A mechanism where hydroxide attacks the alpha carbon, resulting in a single-step SN2 reaction yielding dialkyl phosphate and alcohol. Nucleophile A species, such as hydroxide ion, that donates an electron pair to attack electrophilic centers like phosphorus or carbon. Penta Coordinated Complex A trigonal bipyramidal intermediate formed when phosphorus is temporarily bonded to five groups during hydrolysis. Alkoxide A leaving group generated during bond cleavage, consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to an alkyl group and carrying a negative charge. Dialkyl Phosphate A product formed after carbon-oxygen bond cleavage, containing two alkyl groups attached to a phosphate moiety. Hydroxide Ion A strong nucleophile that initiates hydrolysis by attacking phosphorus or carbon atoms in phosphate esters. Alpha Carbon The carbon atom directly bonded to the oxygen in an alkyl group, targeted during SN2 reactions in hydrolysis. Resonance Structures Alternative Lewis structures representing electron delocalization in the phosphate ion, stabilizing its charge. SN2 Mechanism A single-step substitution process where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon, leading to bond inversion.
Hydrolysis of Phosphate Esters definitions
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