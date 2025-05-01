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Wave Number Numerical value representing the frequency of IR absorption, crucial for identifying specific bond types in molecules. Carbonyl Region Section of the IR spectrum around 1700 cm⁻¹, where various carbonyl-containing compounds show characteristic absorptions. Fingerprint Region Area below 1500 cm⁻¹ in the IR spectrum, often ignored due to its complexity and lack of specificity for functional group identification. Conjugation Structural feature allowing resonance with adjacent double bonds, typically lowering IR absorption values by about 20 cm⁻¹. Banana Bonds Highly strained bonds in small rings, causing IR absorptions to shift about 100 cm⁻¹ higher than expected. Complex Carbonyl Functional group with a carbonyl that produces multiple IR absorption peaks due to additional bonds, such as O–H or C–H. Acid Chloride Carbonyl compound with a chlorine atom, showing the highest absorption in the carbonyl region, typically around 1790 cm⁻¹. Aldehyde Carbonyl compound with a hydrogen attached, displaying two IR absorptions: one in the carbonyl region and another near 2700 cm⁻¹. Cumulene Molecule with consecutive double bonds, absorbing in the 1900–2000 cm⁻¹ range of the IR spectrum. Nitrile Functional group with a carbon–nitrogen triple bond, absorbing slightly higher than alkynes, typically between 2210–2300 cm⁻¹. Terminal Alkyne Alkyne located at the end of a carbon chain, showing both a triple bond and a C–H absorption in the IR spectrum. Alcohol Functional group with an O–H bond, producing a broad, strong IR absorption typically spanning the 3200–3600 cm⁻¹ region. Amines Nitrogen-containing functional groups, showing smaller, less broad IR absorptions in the same region as alcohols. Percent Transmittance Y-axis measurement in IR spectra, indicating how much light passes through a sample at each wave number. Mnemonic CORN Memory aid for recalling the order of carbonyl absorptions: Chloride, Oxygen (acid/ester), R/H (aldehyde/ketone), Nitrogen (amide).
Infrared Spectroscopy Table definitions
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Infrared Spectroscopy Table
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