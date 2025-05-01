Wave Number Numerical value representing the frequency of IR absorption, crucial for identifying specific bond types in molecules.

Carbonyl Region Section of the IR spectrum around 1700 cm⁻¹, where various carbonyl-containing compounds show characteristic absorptions.

Fingerprint Region Area below 1500 cm⁻¹ in the IR spectrum, often ignored due to its complexity and lack of specificity for functional group identification.

Conjugation Structural feature allowing resonance with adjacent double bonds, typically lowering IR absorption values by about 20 cm⁻¹.

Banana Bonds Highly strained bonds in small rings, causing IR absorptions to shift about 100 cm⁻¹ higher than expected.

Complex Carbonyl Functional group with a carbonyl that produces multiple IR absorption peaks due to additional bonds, such as O–H or C–H.