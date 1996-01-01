Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Common IR Frequencies
Answer each of the following questions based on the images below.
a) Which compounds show an intense peak ~ 1700 cm-1?
b) Which compound shows an intense, broad peak at ~ 3400 cm-1?
c) Which compound has a peak at ~1700 cm-1, but no peaks at 2700 cm-1?
d) Which compound has no signal beyond the fingerprint region?
Identify which carbonyl group will exhibit a signal at a lower wavenumber