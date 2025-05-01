What are the two main things you need to know for each IR absorption? You need to know the wave number (frequency) at which it absorbs and the shape of the absorption.

What is the general wave number range for double bonds in IR spectroscopy? Double bonds typically absorb up to about 2000 cm⁻¹.

What mnemonic is used to remember the order of carbonyl absorptions and what does it stand for? The mnemonic 'CORN' stands for Chloride (acid chloride), Oxygen (carboxylic acid/ester), R/H (aldehyde/ketone), and Nitrogen (amide).

How does conjugation affect the absorption wave number of a carbonyl group? Conjugation lowers the absorption wave number by about 20 cm⁻¹.

What is a 'banana bond' and how does it affect IR absorption? A banana bond occurs in small strained rings and increases the absorption wave number by about 100 cm⁻¹.

What is the typical absorption wave number for an alkene (C=C) bond? Alkenes absorb in the range of 1600–1650 cm⁻¹.