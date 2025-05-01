Intramolecular Condensation A process where a single molecule forms a ring by self-condensation, typically yielding 5 or 6 membered rings for stability.

Dicarbonyl Compound A molecule containing two carbonyl groups, often serving as the starting material for ring-forming condensations.

Cyclization The transformation of a linear molecule into a ring structure, favored when forming 5 or 6 membered rings.

Enolate A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha position of a carbonyl, acting as a nucleophile in condensation.

Beta Hydroxycarbonyl A compound featuring a hydroxyl group on the beta carbon relative to a carbonyl, often an intermediate in aldol reactions.

Cyclic Enone A ring structure containing a conjugated ketone and alkene, typically formed by dehydration of a beta hydroxycarbonyl.