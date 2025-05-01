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Intramolecular Aldol Condensation definitions

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  • Intramolecular Condensation
    A process where a single molecule forms a ring by self-condensation, typically yielding 5 or 6 membered rings for stability.
  • Dicarbonyl Compound
    A molecule containing two carbonyl groups, often serving as the starting material for ring-forming condensations.
  • Cyclization
    The transformation of a linear molecule into a ring structure, favored when forming 5 or 6 membered rings.
  • Enolate
    A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha position of a carbonyl, acting as a nucleophile in condensation.
  • Beta Hydroxycarbonyl
    A compound featuring a hydroxyl group on the beta carbon relative to a carbonyl, often an intermediate in aldol reactions.
  • Cyclic Enone
    A ring structure containing a conjugated ketone and alkene, typically formed by dehydration of a beta hydroxycarbonyl.
  • Diester
    A molecule with two ester groups, capable of undergoing intramolecular condensation to form cyclic products.
  • Claisen Reaction
    A condensation between esters or one ester and a ketone, producing a beta ketoester, especially in ring-forming variants.
  • Cyclic Beta Ketoester
    A ring system containing both a ketone and an ester group at the beta position, the hallmark product of intramolecular Claisen condensation.
  • Ring Size
    A critical factor in cyclization reactions, with 5 or 6 membered rings being most stable and commonly formed.
  • Alpha Hydrogen
    A hydrogen atom attached to the carbon adjacent to a carbonyl, whose removal enables enolate formation.
  • Nucleophile
    An electron-rich species, such as an enolate, that attacks an electrophilic carbonyl during condensation.
  • Electrophile
    An electron-deficient atom, typically a carbonyl carbon, targeted by nucleophiles in condensation mechanisms.
  • Dehydration
    A step where water is eliminated from a beta hydroxycarbonyl, leading to the formation of a conjugated enone.
  • Dyckman Condensation
    An alternative name for the intramolecular Claisen condensation, yielding cyclic beta ketoesters from diesters.