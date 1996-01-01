Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Dicarbonyl compounds have the ability to self-condensate through cyclization. When a diketone or dialdehyde self-condensate, the resulting product is called a cyclic enone.
Diketones
When a diester self-condensates, the resulting product is called a cyclic β-ketoester.
Diesters (Dieckmann Condensation)
Consider the following reaction. Provide a stepwise mechanism to explain the given transformation.