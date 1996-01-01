Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry

22. Condensation Chemistry

Intramolecular Aldol Condensation

Dicarbonyl compounds have the ability to self-condensate through cyclization. When a diketone or dialdehyde self-condensate, the resulting product is called a cyclic enone

When a diester self-condensates, the resulting product is called a cyclic β-ketoester

  • This is known as a Dieckmann Condensation or Intramolecular Claisen
3
Problem

Consider the following reaction. Provide a stepwise mechanism to explain the given transformation.

