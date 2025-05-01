What type of rings are favored in intramolecular aldol condensations of dicarbonyl compounds? Five- and six-membered rings are favored because smaller rings are too unstable to form easily.

Why are three- and four-membered rings rarely formed in intramolecular condensations? They are too unstable and require significant energy input to form.

What is the key intermediate formed during an intramolecular aldol condensation? An enolate ion is formed, which then attacks another carbonyl group within the same molecule.

How do you determine where to form the enolate in a diketone for cyclization? You choose the position that will allow the enolate to attack a carbonyl and form a five- or six-membered ring.

What is the product of an intramolecular aldol condensation before dehydration? A beta hydroxycarbonyl compound is formed.

What happens to the beta hydroxycarbonyl product under dehydration conditions? It loses water to form a cyclic enone, which is a stable product.