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Intramolecular Aldol Condensation quiz

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  • What type of rings are favored in intramolecular aldol condensations of dicarbonyl compounds?
    Five- and six-membered rings are favored because smaller rings are too unstable to form easily.
  • Why are three- and four-membered rings rarely formed in intramolecular condensations?
    They are too unstable and require significant energy input to form.
  • What is the key intermediate formed during an intramolecular aldol condensation?
    An enolate ion is formed, which then attacks another carbonyl group within the same molecule.
  • How do you determine where to form the enolate in a diketone for cyclization?
    You choose the position that will allow the enolate to attack a carbonyl and form a five- or six-membered ring.
  • What is the product of an intramolecular aldol condensation before dehydration?
    A beta hydroxycarbonyl compound is formed.
  • What happens to the beta hydroxycarbonyl product under dehydration conditions?
    It loses water to form a cyclic enone, which is a stable product.
  • What is the final product called when a diketone undergoes intramolecular aldol condensation and dehydration?
    The final product is a cyclic enone.
  • What type of compounds undergo intramolecular Claisen condensation?
    Diesters undergo intramolecular Claisen condensation.
  • What is the product of an intramolecular Claisen condensation (also called Dieckmann condensation)?
    The product is a cyclic beta ketoester.
  • How do you confirm that the product of a Dieckmann condensation is correct?
    Check that the product is cyclic and contains both a ketone and an ester group at the beta position.
  • What determines whether a five- or six-membered ring will form in an intramolecular condensation?
    The position of enolate formation and the distance to the electrophilic carbonyl determine the ring size.
  • What is the main difference between an intramolecular aldol and an intramolecular Claisen condensation?
    Aldol involves ketones or aldehydes, while Claisen involves esters.
  • What is the role of the base (like NaOEt) in these intramolecular condensations?
    The base deprotonates an alpha hydrogen to form the enolate ion.
  • Why is numbering the ring important when drawing the product of an intramolecular condensation?
    Numbering helps ensure all groups are correctly placed and the ring structure is accurate.
  • What is another name for the intramolecular Claisen condensation?
    It is also called the Dieckmann condensation.