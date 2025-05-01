Back
Intramolecular Nucleophilic Catalysis A process where a group within a molecule accelerates reaction by assisting nucleophile attack, often increasing reaction speed. Neighboring Group Participation A phenomenon where an adjacent group influences reaction rate and stereochemistry by interacting with the reaction center. Azide Ion A negatively charged nucleophile that attacks electrophilic carbons, often causing inversion of configuration in SN2 reactions. Cyclopentane Ring A five-membered carbon ring structure that can host various substituents, affecting reaction pathways and rates. SN2 Reaction A substitution mechanism where a nucleophile attacks from the opposite side, causing inversion of configuration. Inversion of Configuration A stereochemical outcome where the spatial arrangement of groups around a carbon flips during nucleophilic substitution. Steric Hindrance A slowdown in reaction rate caused by bulky groups blocking access to the reactive site. Angle Strain A destabilizing effect in small rings, like three-membered rings, due to bond angles deviating from ideal values. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution or elimination reaction. Benzene Ring A planar, six-carbon aromatic ring that, when attached to other atoms, can increase steric bulk and affect reactivity. Three-Membered Ring A strained cyclic intermediate formed during some intramolecular reactions, prone to nucleophilic attack. Methyl Group A small alkyl substituent that can influence reaction rates by contributing to steric effects. Phenyl Group An aromatic substituent derived from benzene, often increasing steric hindrance when attached to a molecule. Relative Rate A comparison of how quickly different reaction pathways proceed under similar conditions. Epoxide Ring Opening A process where a nucleophile attacks a strained three-membered ring, typically at the less substituted carbon.
Intramolecular Nucleophilic Catalysis definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15