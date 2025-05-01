Intramolecular Nucleophilic Catalysis A process where a group within a molecule accelerates reaction by assisting nucleophile attack, often increasing reaction speed.

Neighboring Group Participation A phenomenon where an adjacent group influences reaction rate and stereochemistry by interacting with the reaction center.

Azide Ion A negatively charged nucleophile that attacks electrophilic carbons, often causing inversion of configuration in SN2 reactions.

Cyclopentane Ring A five-membered carbon ring structure that can host various substituents, affecting reaction pathways and rates.

SN2 Reaction A substitution mechanism where a nucleophile attacks from the opposite side, causing inversion of configuration.

Inversion of Configuration A stereochemical outcome where the spatial arrangement of groups around a carbon flips during nucleophilic substitution.