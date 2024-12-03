Hey, everyone. In this video, we're going to take a look at intramolecular nucleophilic catalysis. Here, we're going to say it is a form of neighboring group participation, which we're going to abbreviate as NGP. We're going to say that NGP is just a change in the reaction rate and the stereochemical outcome of a reaction due to a neighboring group. So, if we take a look here, in the first one, we have a methyl and we have a chlorine attached to our cyclopentane ring.

Here, our nucleophile is the azide ion. We're going to say that this can undergo an SN 2 reaction, so it would come in and hit this carbon, kicking out the chlorine by SN 2 . Remember, this would cause an inversion of our bond. So now, the azide ion is going to have a wedge bond. In this next one, we again have our chlorine and we're going to say the bond is dashed.

But, with this one, we have a little bit more difficulty because we're going to say that this azide ion wants to come in and kick out this chlorine molecule. And we're going to say that this chlorine molecule is going to have a little bit of difficulty leaving because we have this sulfur with this big benzene ring on the same side as it. So, there's going to be some difficulty in kicking out that chlorine group, but if we do successfully do it, we'd hit this carbon kicking out the chlorine and again our bond would switch to wedged. And in this final one, we can say that intramolecularly, that the sulfur has its own lone pairs, and it could come in, hit this carbon and kick this out. This will give us an intermediate form, where we're going to make a ring.

Now, we hit this carbon and kick out the chlorine, the bond inverts again, so this would be wedged. We'd still be connected to this benzene ring here. We'd still have this methyl group over here. The sulfur is making 3 bonds, so it'd be positively charged. Now what can happen is the azide ion comes in.

It can hit here causing this ring to open. Remember, it's a 3-membered ring, so there is some angle strain here, so we want something to come in and hit this less substituted carbon to pop it open. And remember, we're hitting the less substituted side similar to what we would see when it comes to epoxide ring openings. This is a negative nucleophile, so we'd attack the less substituted side. And here, as a result of this, the bond inverts back to the azide.

Now, we could talk about their relative rates to one another. We could say here that this one does it by intramolecular process, so it would be the fastest. And between these two here, this azide ion here, it's coming in from the opposite side to kick out the chlorine, it'd be affected by this methyl group. Yes, it would, but it would still be a moderate relative rate. This would be the slowest because we'd have to contend with this large group here.

This sulfur, this benzene ring that's in the way, would make it hard for this chlorine group to leave as easily. So we'd say that it would show a slower rate than we would typically see compared to the other two. Alright. So these are the stereochemistries that are involved. We can see that our neighboring group does have an effect on how quickly our reaction can go.

This sulfur with the phenyl group is a pretty large group, which would get in the way of things coming in leaving. Here, though, if we do it by intramolecular process, it actually can help to enhance this leaving of this chlorine group, creating an angle strain three-membered ring which can then be attacked by a nucleophile on the less substituted side.