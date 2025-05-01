What is intramolecular nucleophilic catalysis also known as? It is also known as neighboring group participation (NGP).

How does neighboring group participation (NGP) affect a reaction? NGP changes the reaction rate and the stereochemical outcome due to the influence of a neighboring group.

What type of reaction does the azide ion perform on a cyclopentane ring with chlorine? The azide ion performs an SN2 reaction, leading to inversion of configuration.

What happens to the bond configuration after an SN2 reaction with azide ion? The bond inverts, so the azide ion ends up on a wedge bond.

How does the presence of a sulfur with a phenyl ring affect the reaction rate? It creates steric hindrance, making it harder for the chlorine group to leave and slowing the reaction rate.

What is the effect of intramolecular processes on reaction speed compared to intermolecular ones? Intramolecular processes are generally faster due to reduced steric hindrance.