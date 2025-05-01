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Intramolecular Nucleophilic Catalysis quiz

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  • What is intramolecular nucleophilic catalysis also known as?
    It is also known as neighboring group participation (NGP).
  • How does neighboring group participation (NGP) affect a reaction?
    NGP changes the reaction rate and the stereochemical outcome due to the influence of a neighboring group.
  • What type of reaction does the azide ion perform on a cyclopentane ring with chlorine?
    The azide ion performs an SN2 reaction, leading to inversion of configuration.
  • What happens to the bond configuration after an SN2 reaction with azide ion?
    The bond inverts, so the azide ion ends up on a wedge bond.
  • How does the presence of a sulfur with a phenyl ring affect the reaction rate?
    It creates steric hindrance, making it harder for the chlorine group to leave and slowing the reaction rate.
  • What is the effect of intramolecular processes on reaction speed compared to intermolecular ones?
    Intramolecular processes are generally faster due to reduced steric hindrance.
  • What intermediate is formed when sulfur's lone pairs attack the carbon in the cyclopentane ring?
    A three-membered ring intermediate is formed, with sulfur making three bonds and becoming positively charged.
  • Why is there angle strain in the three-membered ring intermediate?
    Angle strain arises because three-membered rings have bond angles much less than the ideal tetrahedral angle.
  • Which carbon does the nucleophile attack when opening the three-membered ring?
    The nucleophile attacks the less substituted carbon, similar to epoxide ring openings.
  • What happens to the bond configuration after the ring is opened by the nucleophile?
    The bond inverts back to the azide ion after the ring is opened.
  • How does the methyl group affect the azide ion's approach in intermolecular reactions?
    The methyl group causes some steric hindrance, making the reaction moderately fast.
  • Which scenario is the slowest: intramolecular, methyl group, or sulfur-phenyl group?
    The sulfur-phenyl group scenario is the slowest due to significant steric hindrance.
  • How does the neighboring group affect the stereochemistry of the reaction?
    The neighboring group can cause inversion of configuration during the reaction.
  • What role does the sulfur with a phenyl group play in the intramolecular process?
    It helps enhance the leaving of the chlorine group by forming a strained ring intermediate.
  • Why are intramolecular reactions generally faster than intermolecular reactions?
    Intramolecular reactions are faster because the nucleophile and electrophile are within the same molecule, reducing steric hindrance and increasing effective concentration.