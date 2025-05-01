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Intro to Citric Acid Cycle definitions

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  • Citric Acid Cycle
    A central metabolic pathway that oxidizes acetyl groups to generate high-energy molecules and carbon dioxide in a cyclic sequence.
  • Krebs Cycle
    Another name for the main energy-yielding cycle in cellular respiration, synonymous with the Citric Acid Cycle.
  • TCA Cycle
    A term highlighting the tricarboxylic acid nature of the cycle, emphasizing its role in energy metabolism.
  • Acetyl CoA
    A two-carbon molecule that initiates the cycle by combining with oxaloacetate to form citrate.
  • Oxaloacetate
    A four-carbon compound that reacts with acetyl groups to start the cycle and is regenerated at the end.
  • Citrate
    A six-carbon intermediate formed from acetyl CoA and oxaloacetate, marking the cycle's entry point.
  • Succinyl CoA
    A key intermediate produced after citrate isomerization and oxidation, leading to further energy extraction.
  • NADH
    A high-energy electron carrier generated during the cycle, later used in the electron transport chain for ATP production.
  • FADH2
    An electron carrier produced in the cycle, contributing electrons to the electron transport chain for energy synthesis.
  • ATP
    The primary energy currency of the cell, directly produced in the cycle and in larger amounts via subsequent pathways.
  • Electron Transport Chain
    A series of protein complexes that use electrons from NADH and FADH2 to drive ATP synthesis.
  • Catabolism
    The breakdown of macromolecules into smaller units, ultimately feeding substrates into the cycle for energy extraction.
  • Hydrolysis
    A chemical process that splits macromolecules into monomers, providing substrates for acetyl CoA formation.
  • Oxidation
    A reaction type in the cycle where electrons are removed from intermediates, facilitating energy carrier production.
  • Carbon Dioxide
    A waste product released during the cycle as acetyl groups are fully oxidized.