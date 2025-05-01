Citric Acid Cycle A central metabolic pathway that oxidizes acetyl groups to generate high-energy molecules and carbon dioxide in a cyclic sequence.

Krebs Cycle Another name for the main energy-yielding cycle in cellular respiration, synonymous with the Citric Acid Cycle.

TCA Cycle A term highlighting the tricarboxylic acid nature of the cycle, emphasizing its role in energy metabolism.

Acetyl CoA A two-carbon molecule that initiates the cycle by combining with oxaloacetate to form citrate.

Oxaloacetate A four-carbon compound that reacts with acetyl groups to start the cycle and is regenerated at the end.

Citrate A six-carbon intermediate formed from acetyl CoA and oxaloacetate, marking the cycle's entry point.