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Glycolysis A metabolic pathway converting glucose into pyruvate, generating ATP and NADH as energy carriers. Carbohydrate Catabolism A multi-stage process breaking down carbohydrates to release energy, beginning with hydrolysis. Enzymatic Hydrolysis A reaction using water and enzymes to cleave bonds in polysaccharides, yielding monosaccharides. Polysaccharide A large carbohydrate molecule composed of many glucose units linked together. Glucose A monosaccharide produced from polysaccharide hydrolysis, serving as the main substrate for glycolysis. Monosaccharide A simple sugar unit, such as glucose, resulting from the breakdown of complex carbohydrates. Pyruvate The three-carbon end product of glycolysis, serving as a precursor for further energy-generating pathways. ATP A high-energy molecule generated during glycolysis, essential for cellular energy transfer. NADH A reduced coenzyme formed during glycolysis, carrying electrons for subsequent energy production. NAD+ An oxidizing coenzyme that accepts electrons during glucose oxidation, becoming NADH. Acetyl CoA A molecule formed from pyruvate after glycolysis, entering later stages of cellular respiration. Starch A common polysaccharide consisting of numerous glucose units, serving as an energy reserve. FADH2 A high-energy electron carrier produced in later stages of cellular respiration, not directly from glycolysis.
Intro to Glycolysis definitions
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