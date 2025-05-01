Glycolysis A metabolic pathway converting glucose into pyruvate, generating ATP and NADH as energy carriers.

Carbohydrate Catabolism A multi-stage process breaking down carbohydrates to release energy, beginning with hydrolysis.

Enzymatic Hydrolysis A reaction using water and enzymes to cleave bonds in polysaccharides, yielding monosaccharides.

Polysaccharide A large carbohydrate molecule composed of many glucose units linked together.

Glucose A monosaccharide produced from polysaccharide hydrolysis, serving as the main substrate for glycolysis.

Monosaccharide A simple sugar unit, such as glucose, resulting from the breakdown of complex carbohydrates.