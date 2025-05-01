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Intro to Glycolysis definitions

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  • Glycolysis
    A metabolic pathway converting glucose into pyruvate, generating ATP and NADH as energy carriers.
  • Carbohydrate Catabolism
    A multi-stage process breaking down carbohydrates to release energy, beginning with hydrolysis.
  • Enzymatic Hydrolysis
    A reaction using water and enzymes to cleave bonds in polysaccharides, yielding monosaccharides.
  • Polysaccharide
    A large carbohydrate molecule composed of many glucose units linked together.
  • Glucose
    A monosaccharide produced from polysaccharide hydrolysis, serving as the main substrate for glycolysis.
  • Monosaccharide
    A simple sugar unit, such as glucose, resulting from the breakdown of complex carbohydrates.
  • Pyruvate
    The three-carbon end product of glycolysis, serving as a precursor for further energy-generating pathways.
  • ATP
    A high-energy molecule generated during glycolysis, essential for cellular energy transfer.
  • NADH
    A reduced coenzyme formed during glycolysis, carrying electrons for subsequent energy production.
  • NAD+
    An oxidizing coenzyme that accepts electrons during glucose oxidation, becoming NADH.
  • Acetyl CoA
    A molecule formed from pyruvate after glycolysis, entering later stages of cellular respiration.
  • Starch
    A common polysaccharide consisting of numerous glucose units, serving as an energy reserve.
  • FADH2
    A high-energy electron carrier produced in later stages of cellular respiration, not directly from glycolysis.