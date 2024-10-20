Intro to Lipids quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 33 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is true of unsaturated fats? Unsaturated fats have one or more double bonds and are typically liquid at room temperature.

Which of the following are characteristic of saturated fats? Saturated fats have no double bonds and are solid at room temperature.

Which are the largest and least dense of the lipoproteins? Chylomicrons are the largest and least dense of the lipoproteins.

Which component of a phospholipid is found in the interior of a lipid bilayer? The hydrophobic tails of phospholipids are found in the interior of a lipid bilayer.

In a triglyceride molecule, what components are present? A triglyceride molecule contains a glycerol backbone and three fatty acids.

Which of the following accurately describes fat-soluble vitamins? Fat-soluble vitamins include A, D, E, and K, and are stored in body fat.

Which of the following statements concerning saturated fats is not true? Saturated fats are not liquid at room temperature; they are solid.

How are phospholipids different from triglycerides? Phospholipids have two fatty acids and a phosphate group, while triglycerides have three fatty acids.

What part of the phospholipid bilayer “hates” water? The hydrophobic tails of the phospholipid bilayer “hate” water.

What type of lipid is comprised of four fused carbon rings and specific functional groups? Steroids are lipids comprised of four fused carbon rings and specific functional groups.

Which of the following would produce the most fluid lipid bilayer? A lipid bilayer with unsaturated fatty acids would be the most fluid.

What is the difference in function between triglycerides and phospholipids? Triglycerides store energy, while phospholipids form cell membranes.

Which of the following is not a characteristic of fats? Fats are not soluble in water; they are hydrophobic.

Which of the following characteristics do all lipids have in common? All lipids are hydrophobic and insoluble in water.

Which of the following options correctly describe fats and oils? Fats are solid at room temperature, while oils are liquid.

Which of the following is not a characteristic of fat-soluble vitamins? Fat-soluble vitamins are not easily excreted; they are stored in body fat.

Which of the following is not a function of low-density-lipoproteins (LDLs)? LDLs do not transport triglycerides; they transport cholesterol.

What makes lipids/fats hydrophobic? Lipids/fats are hydrophobic due to their long non-polar hydrocarbon chains.

Which of the following is not a function of a lipid? Lipids do not function as enzymes; they provide energy storage and membrane structure.

Which type of lipid is shown? The lipid shown is likely a phospholipid, characterized by a glycerol backbone, two fatty acids, and a phosphate group.

What are fats that are solid at room temperature mostly made of? Fats that are solid at room temperature are mostly made of saturated fatty acids.

Which of the following is not a fat soluble vitamin? Vitamin C is not a fat-soluble vitamin.

What building blocks form triglycerides? Triglycerides are formed from glycerol and three fatty acids.

What enzyme speeds up the breakdown of fats in food? Lipase is the enzyme that speeds up the breakdown of fats in food.

Which of the following contains saturated fat? Butter contains saturated fat.

What type of fat is solid at room temperature? Saturated fat is solid at room temperature.

Which statement about lipoproteins is correct? Lipoproteins transport lipids through the bloodstream.

What type of molecule do animal cells use for long-term energy storage? Animal cells use triglycerides for long-term energy storage.

Which foods are rich in monounsaturated fats? Olive oil and avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats.