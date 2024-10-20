Skip to main content
Intro to Lipids quiz #3 Flashcards

Intro to Lipids quiz #3
  • Which of the following is true of unsaturated fats?
    Unsaturated fats have one or more double bonds and are typically liquid at room temperature.
  • Which of the following are characteristic of saturated fats?
    Saturated fats have no double bonds and are solid at room temperature.
  • Which are the largest and least dense of the lipoproteins?
    Chylomicrons are the largest and least dense of the lipoproteins.
  • Which component of a phospholipid is found in the interior of a lipid bilayer?
    The hydrophobic tails of phospholipids are found in the interior of a lipid bilayer.
  • In a triglyceride molecule, what components are present?
    A triglyceride molecule contains a glycerol backbone and three fatty acids.
  • Which of the following accurately describes fat-soluble vitamins?
    Fat-soluble vitamins include A, D, E, and K, and are stored in body fat.
  • Which of the following statements concerning saturated fats is not true?
    Saturated fats are not liquid at room temperature; they are solid.
  • How are phospholipids different from triglycerides?
    Phospholipids have two fatty acids and a phosphate group, while triglycerides have three fatty acids.
  • What part of the phospholipid bilayer “hates” water?
    The hydrophobic tails of the phospholipid bilayer “hate” water.
  • What type of lipid is comprised of four fused carbon rings and specific functional groups?
    Steroids are lipids comprised of four fused carbon rings and specific functional groups.
  • Which of the following would produce the most fluid lipid bilayer?
    A lipid bilayer with unsaturated fatty acids would be the most fluid.
  • Which of the following describes fat-soluble vitamins?
    Fat-soluble vitamins are stored in body fat and include vitamins A, D, E, and K.
  • What is the difference in function between triglycerides and phospholipids?
    Triglycerides store energy, while phospholipids form cell membranes.
  • Which of the following is not a characteristic of fats?
    Fats are not soluble in water; they are hydrophobic.
  • Which of the following characteristics do all lipids have in common?
    All lipids are hydrophobic and insoluble in water.
  • Which of the following options correctly describe fats and oils?
    Fats are solid at room temperature, while oils are liquid.
  • Which of the following is not a characteristic of fat-soluble vitamins?
    Fat-soluble vitamins are not easily excreted; they are stored in body fat.
  • Which of the following is not a function of low-density-lipoproteins (LDLs)?
    LDLs do not transport triglycerides; they transport cholesterol.
  • What makes lipids/fats hydrophobic?
    Lipids/fats are hydrophobic due to their long non-polar hydrocarbon chains.
  • Which of the following is not a function of a lipid?
    Lipids do not function as enzymes; they provide energy storage and membrane structure.
  • Which type of lipid is shown?
    The lipid shown is likely a phospholipid, characterized by a glycerol backbone, two fatty acids, and a phosphate group.
  • What are fats that are solid at room temperature mostly made of?
    Fats that are solid at room temperature are mostly made of saturated fatty acids.
  • Which of the following is not a fat soluble vitamin?
    Vitamin C is not a fat-soluble vitamin.
  • What building blocks form triglycerides?
    Triglycerides are formed from glycerol and three fatty acids.
  • What enzyme speeds up the breakdown of fats in food?
    Lipase is the enzyme that speeds up the breakdown of fats in food.
  • Which of the following contains saturated fat?
    Butter contains saturated fat.
  • What type of fat is solid at room temperature?
    Saturated fat is solid at room temperature.
  • Which statement about lipoproteins is correct?
    Lipoproteins transport lipids through the bloodstream.
  • What type of molecule do animal cells use for long-term energy storage?
    Animal cells use triglycerides for long-term energy storage.
  • Which foods are rich in monounsaturated fats?
    Olive oil and avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats.
  • How does cholesterol affect the plasma membrane at low temperatures?
    Cholesterol prevents the plasma membrane from becoming too rigid at low temperatures.