Intro to Lipids quiz #3 Flashcards

- Which of the following is true of unsaturated fats?Unsaturated fats have one or more double bonds and are typically liquid at room temperature.
- Which of the following are characteristic of saturated fats?Saturated fats have no double bonds and are solid at room temperature.
- Which are the largest and least dense of the lipoproteins?Chylomicrons are the largest and least dense of the lipoproteins.
- Which component of a phospholipid is found in the interior of a lipid bilayer?The hydrophobic tails of phospholipids are found in the interior of a lipid bilayer.
- In a triglyceride molecule, what components are present?A triglyceride molecule contains a glycerol backbone and three fatty acids.
- Which of the following accurately describes fat-soluble vitamins?Fat-soluble vitamins include A, D, E, and K, and are stored in body fat.
- Which of the following statements concerning saturated fats is not true?Saturated fats are not liquid at room temperature; they are solid.
- How are phospholipids different from triglycerides?Phospholipids have two fatty acids and a phosphate group, while triglycerides have three fatty acids.
- What part of the phospholipid bilayer “hates” water?The hydrophobic tails of the phospholipid bilayer “hate” water.
- What type of lipid is comprised of four fused carbon rings and specific functional groups?Steroids are lipids comprised of four fused carbon rings and specific functional groups.
- Which of the following would produce the most fluid lipid bilayer?A lipid bilayer with unsaturated fatty acids would be the most fluid.
- What is the difference in function between triglycerides and phospholipids?Triglycerides store energy, while phospholipids form cell membranes.
- Which of the following is not a characteristic of fats?Fats are not soluble in water; they are hydrophobic.
- Which of the following characteristics do all lipids have in common?All lipids are hydrophobic and insoluble in water.
- Which of the following options correctly describe fats and oils?Fats are solid at room temperature, while oils are liquid.
- Which of the following is not a characteristic of fat-soluble vitamins?Fat-soluble vitamins are not easily excreted; they are stored in body fat.
- Which of the following is not a function of low-density-lipoproteins (LDLs)?LDLs do not transport triglycerides; they transport cholesterol.
- What makes lipids/fats hydrophobic?Lipids/fats are hydrophobic due to their long non-polar hydrocarbon chains.
- Which of the following is not a function of a lipid?Lipids do not function as enzymes; they provide energy storage and membrane structure.
- Which type of lipid is shown?The lipid shown is likely a phospholipid, characterized by a glycerol backbone, two fatty acids, and a phosphate group.
- What are fats that are solid at room temperature mostly made of?Fats that are solid at room temperature are mostly made of saturated fatty acids.
- Which of the following is not a fat soluble vitamin?Vitamin C is not a fat-soluble vitamin.
- What building blocks form triglycerides?Triglycerides are formed from glycerol and three fatty acids.
- What enzyme speeds up the breakdown of fats in food?Lipase is the enzyme that speeds up the breakdown of fats in food.
- Which of the following contains saturated fat?Butter contains saturated fat.
- What type of fat is solid at room temperature?Saturated fat is solid at room temperature.
- Which statement about lipoproteins is correct?Lipoproteins transport lipids through the bloodstream.
- What type of molecule do animal cells use for long-term energy storage?Animal cells use triglycerides for long-term energy storage.
- Which foods are rich in monounsaturated fats?Olive oil and avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats.
- How does cholesterol affect the plasma membrane at low temperatures?Cholesterol prevents the plasma membrane from becoming too rigid at low temperatures.