Skip to main content
Back

Intro to Metabolism definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Metabolism
    All biochemical reactions within an organism, encompassing both energy-releasing and energy-consuming processes.
  • Catabolism
    Pathway involving breakdown of larger molecules into smaller ones, resulting in energy release.
  • Anabolism
    Pathway where smaller molecules are assembled into larger ones, requiring an input of energy.
  • Hydrolysis
    Initial stage where macromolecules are split into smaller units like amino acids, glucose, and fatty acids.
  • Macromolecule
    Large biological polymer such as proteins, carbohydrates, or lipids, serving as energy or structural sources.
  • Amino Acid
    Building block produced from protein hydrolysis, essential for various metabolic pathways.
  • Glucose
    Monosaccharide derived from carbohydrate hydrolysis, serving as a primary energy source.
  • Fatty Acid
    Component released from lipid hydrolysis, later converted for energy production.
  • Acetyl CoA
    Central metabolic intermediate formed after macromolecule breakdown, entering the Krebs Cycle.
  • Krebs Cycle
    Cyclic pathway generating high-energy molecules and CO2 from Acetyl CoA in mitochondria.
  • NADH
    High-energy electron carrier produced in the Krebs Cycle, crucial for ATP synthesis.
  • FADH2
    Electron carrier generated during the Krebs Cycle, donating electrons to the electron transport chain.
  • ATP
    Universal energy currency produced during catabolism, powering cellular activities.
  • Electron Transport Chain
    Final catabolic stage where electrons from carriers generate ATP via oxidative phosphorylation.
  • Aerobic Respiration
    Predominant energy-producing process in cells, requiring oxygen for efficient ATP generation.