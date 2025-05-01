Metabolism All biochemical reactions within an organism, encompassing both energy-releasing and energy-consuming processes.

Catabolism Pathway involving breakdown of larger molecules into smaller ones, resulting in energy release.

Anabolism Pathway where smaller molecules are assembled into larger ones, requiring an input of energy.

Hydrolysis Initial stage where macromolecules are split into smaller units like amino acids, glucose, and fatty acids.

Macromolecule Large biological polymer such as proteins, carbohydrates, or lipids, serving as energy or structural sources.

Amino Acid Building block produced from protein hydrolysis, essential for various metabolic pathways.