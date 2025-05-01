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Metabolism All biochemical reactions within an organism, encompassing both energy-releasing and energy-consuming processes. Catabolism Pathway involving breakdown of larger molecules into smaller ones, resulting in energy release. Anabolism Pathway where smaller molecules are assembled into larger ones, requiring an input of energy. Hydrolysis Initial stage where macromolecules are split into smaller units like amino acids, glucose, and fatty acids. Macromolecule Large biological polymer such as proteins, carbohydrates, or lipids, serving as energy or structural sources. Amino Acid Building block produced from protein hydrolysis, essential for various metabolic pathways. Glucose Monosaccharide derived from carbohydrate hydrolysis, serving as a primary energy source. Fatty Acid Component released from lipid hydrolysis, later converted for energy production. Acetyl CoA Central metabolic intermediate formed after macromolecule breakdown, entering the Krebs Cycle. Krebs Cycle Cyclic pathway generating high-energy molecules and CO2 from Acetyl CoA in mitochondria. NADH High-energy electron carrier produced in the Krebs Cycle, crucial for ATP synthesis. FADH2 Electron carrier generated during the Krebs Cycle, donating electrons to the electron transport chain. ATP Universal energy currency produced during catabolism, powering cellular activities. Electron Transport Chain Final catabolic stage where electrons from carriers generate ATP via oxidative phosphorylation. Aerobic Respiration Predominant energy-producing process in cells, requiring oxygen for efficient ATP generation.
Intro to Metabolism definitions
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