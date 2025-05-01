Peptide Sequencing Determination of the linear order of amino acids in a protein by analyzing peptide fragments.

Primary Structure Linear arrangement of amino acids in a protein, established by peptide bonds.

Amino Acid Building block of proteins, each containing an amino group, carboxyl group, and unique side chain.

Peptide Bond Covalent linkage formed between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another.

Partial Hydrolysis Controlled chemical process that breaks some peptide bonds, generating peptide fragments without complete degradation.

Peptide Fragment Short chain of amino acids produced by partial hydrolysis of a longer peptide or protein.