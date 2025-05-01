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Peptide Sequencing Determination of the linear order of amino acids in a protein by analyzing peptide fragments. Primary Structure Linear arrangement of amino acids in a protein, established by peptide bonds. Amino Acid Building block of proteins, each containing an amino group, carboxyl group, and unique side chain. Peptide Bond Covalent linkage formed between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another. Partial Hydrolysis Controlled chemical process that breaks some peptide bonds, generating peptide fragments without complete degradation. Peptide Fragment Short chain of amino acids produced by partial hydrolysis of a longer peptide or protein. Edman Degradation Sequencing technique that removes one amino acid at a time from the N-terminus of a peptide for identification. Sequence Determination Process of establishing the exact order of amino acids in a peptide or protein. Protein Structure Hierarchical organization of a protein, with the primary structure as its foundational sequence. Fragment Assembly Reconstruction of the complete amino acid sequence by fitting together sequenced peptide fragments. Hydrolysis Chemical reaction involving water that cleaves peptide bonds, producing smaller peptide units. Protein Chemistry Field focused on the study of protein composition, structure, and function at the molecular level. Molecular Biology Discipline exploring biological processes at the molecular scale, including protein and nucleic acid interactions.
Intro to Peptide Sequencing definitions
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