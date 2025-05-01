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Intro to Peptide Sequencing definitions

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  • Peptide Sequencing
    Determination of the linear order of amino acids in a protein by analyzing peptide fragments.
  • Primary Structure
    Linear arrangement of amino acids in a protein, established by peptide bonds.
  • Amino Acid
    Building block of proteins, each containing an amino group, carboxyl group, and unique side chain.
  • Peptide Bond
    Covalent linkage formed between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another.
  • Partial Hydrolysis
    Controlled chemical process that breaks some peptide bonds, generating peptide fragments without complete degradation.
  • Peptide Fragment
    Short chain of amino acids produced by partial hydrolysis of a longer peptide or protein.
  • Edman Degradation
    Sequencing technique that removes one amino acid at a time from the N-terminus of a peptide for identification.
  • Sequence Determination
    Process of establishing the exact order of amino acids in a peptide or protein.
  • Protein Structure
    Hierarchical organization of a protein, with the primary structure as its foundational sequence.
  • Fragment Assembly
    Reconstruction of the complete amino acid sequence by fitting together sequenced peptide fragments.
  • Hydrolysis
    Chemical reaction involving water that cleaves peptide bonds, producing smaller peptide units.
  • Protein Chemistry
    Field focused on the study of protein composition, structure, and function at the molecular level.
  • Molecular Biology
    Discipline exploring biological processes at the molecular scale, including protein and nucleic acid interactions.