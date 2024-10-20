Hey, everyone. So in this video, we're going to take a look at the intro to peptide sequencing. Now, peptide sequencing itself, is just a determination of a protein's primary structure. Remember, the primary structure is a result of our amino acids forming peptide bonds with one another. Now, step 1.

In order to sequence a peptide, it must first be hydrolyzed into smaller fragments. So here we have our peptide chain and we're going to do a partial hydrolysis, which means we don't sever every single peptide bond, we just do some of them. This creates different varying shapes of fragments. So here go our fragments. In step 2, we have sequencing.

And here, peptide fragments are sequenced using various methods. Now, here, we'll talk about a couple of these methods, but here we're going to say, we've sequenced them, so we're able to give identities to these fragments, and we've sequenced them in this order. This allows us to go to step 3, where the sequenced fragments are then fitted together like a puzzle to reveal a peptide sequence. So, here's step 3, our primary structure determination. We've pieced together our primary structure yet again, but now we know the identities of our different amino acids.

Alright. So this is just a quick easy way of looking at the intro to peptide sequencing. So we'll go into greater details when it comes to different methods. But for right now, just think of sequencing these 3 easy to follow steps.